Dwindling fortunes of Harambee Starlets' WAFCON

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Harambee Starlets' players in the WAFCON campaign. [Starlets]

Harambee Starlets' hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) now depend on a combination of favourable results and a convincing victory in their final Group A match after a hard-fought 1-0 defeat to Senegal.

The loss, Kenya's second straight defeat at the tournament, leaves Beldine Odemba's side rooted at the bottom of Group A without a point after conceding five goals and failing to score in their opening two matches.

Having suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to tournament hosts Morocco in their opening fixture, the Starlets entered Thursday's clash against Senegal knowing that anything less than victory would leave their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Despite producing a spirited performance and creating numerous chances, Kenya was once again let down by poor finishing and costly lapses in the final third.

The result means Harambee Starlets must now beat Algeria in their final group match on August 3 and hope other results go their way to stand any chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

For Kenya to remain in contention, Morocco must first defeat Algeria, leaving both Algeria and Senegal on three points while Morocco qualify with a perfect record.

The Starlets would then need to record a convincing victory over Algeria and hope Morocco also overcome Senegal, creating a three-way tie on three points in which qualification would be determined by goal difference.

Against Senegal, Kenya made a bright start and looked determined to bounce back from their opening defeat.

The Starlets nearly took the lead in the seventh minute after breaking into the Senegal penalty area, but their effort was blocked by a resolute defence.

They continued to press and won a dangerous free-kick just outside the penalty area in the 17th minute. Mwanalima Adam stepped up but her effort was comfortably cleared before troubling goalkeeper Adji Ndiaye.

Kenya continued to dominate possession during the opening exchanges, creating promising opportunities in the 19th and 20th minutes, only to be denied by Ndiaye, who produced several important saves to frustrate the East Africans.

Senegal gradually settled into the contest and began threatening on the counterattack. In the 24th minute, Kenya's defence cleared another dangerous attack before goalkeeper Lilian Awuor produced an excellent save two minutes later to keep the scores level.

The Lionesses of Teranga increased the pressure and were unfortunate not to score in the 29th minute after failing to capitalize on a clear opportunity inside the box.

Kenya responded immediately through a quick counterattack, but Ndiaye was again equal to the task.

The breakthrough eventually came in the 35th minute when Seynabou Mbengue found space inside the penalty area before calmly beating Awuor to give Senegal a deserved lead.

Senegal nearly doubled their advantage just before halftime, but Awuor made another outstanding save to keep Kenya within touching distance.

The Starlets almost found an immediate response as Terry Engesha tested Ndiaye with a powerful effort before Fasila Adhiambo forced another comfortable save in stoppage time.

Kenya returned after the break with renewed urgency, dominating large spells of the second half as they searched for an equaliser.

However, poor decision-making, misplaced final passes and wasteful finishing continued to undermine their attacking play.

A promising attack in the 57th minute broke down at a crucial moment before Marion Serenge's effort drifted narrowly wide four minutes later.

The Starlets came agonisingly close again in the 67th minute but failed to convert another clear chance.

Their best opportunity arrived in the 77th minute when Terry Engesha unleashed a powerful strike that crashed against the crossbar before the rebound was cleared for a corner.

Kenya threw numbers forward during the closing stages but could not find the breakthrough as Senegal held on for a crucial victory.

The defeat leaves Harambee Starlets facing a daunting task ahead of Monday's final group fixture against Algeria.

While qualification remains mathematically possible, Kenya must produce its best performance of the tournament and rely on Morocco to do them a favour against both Algeria and Senegal.