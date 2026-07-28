Kenya esports team books Africa Cup finals slot

Audio By Vocalize

Up Against Hell captain Jasbir Singh, also known as Michael (left), celebrates with teammates after winning the Carry1st Africa Cup 2026 East Africa regional finals in Nairobi. The team will compete in the Grand Finals in Abuja, Nigeria, on September 5-6. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Kenya's Up Against Hell (UAH) has qualified for the Carry1st Africa Cup 2026 Grand Finals after winning the East Africa title, moving within one victory of the Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM) World Championship.

The Kenyan team secured the regional crown at the Homeboyz Institute of Technology in Nairobi after defeating top Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM) teams from across East Africa. The competition followed weeks of online qualifiers that began in June.

The victory sends UAH to the continental finals in Abuja, Nigeria, on September 5 and 6, where the team will compete for a share of the tournament's US$30,000 (about Sh3.8 million) prize pool. The champions will also earn Africa's slot at the CODM World Championship.

Team captain Jasbir Singh, also known as Michael, said the qualification reflects Kenya's growing esports industry.

“Esports is a rapidly growing sector because we now have a more digitally enabled environment. More young people have access to smartphones, faster internet and online gaming communities than ever before. Kenya’s digital infrastructure has made it possible for players to compete at a high level, although there is still room for improvement, especially in reducing internet costs and expanding access to high-speed connectivity,” said Michael.

He said competitive gaming requires the same level of discipline as traditional sports.

“People often think gaming is just a hobby, but competitive esports demands hours of daily practice, teamwork, strategy, communication and mental resilience. We prepare just like any professional athletes because every decision made in-game can determine the outcome of a match,” explained Michael.

Michael said the team's ambition extends beyond qualifying for the finals.

“Our goal is not just to participate in Abuja but to bring the title home. We also hope our success inspires more young people to pursue esports professionally and encourages more organisations to invest in local talent through sponsorships, tournaments and training programmes,” added Michael.

Carry1st Growth Lead Dominion Eromosele said Nairobi hosted the East Africa finals because Kenya has become one of Africa's fastest-growing gaming markets.

“Kenya has an incredibly vibrant gaming community and Call of Duty: Mobile continues to gain popularity here. The enthusiasm we’ve seen from players and fans made Nairobi a natural choice for the regional finals,” said Eromosele.

He linked the growth of esports across Africa to increased smartphone ownership, affordable mobile data and improved internet access.

“Mobile gaming has lowered the barrier to entry. Today, millions of young Africans already own the devices needed to compete, making esports more accessible than ever before. As smartphone penetration continues to grow, so will the number of talented players entering competitive gaming,” observed Eromosele.

Looking ahead to the Abuja finals, Eromosele said fans should expect a larger tournament with more participating countries, stronger competition, larger audiences, expanded live broadcasts and more fan activities.

“Every year we raise the standard, and this year’s Grand Finals will be our biggest production yet. Fans should expect more participating countries, stronger competition, larger audiences, enhanced live broadcasts, exciting fan experiences and expanded content both online and on-site,” added Eromosele.

The Carry1st Africa Cup is Africa's official qualifying tournament for the CODM World Championship. Now in its third edition, it reached more than 57 million people in 2025 and generated more than 332,000 livestream views, reflecting the rapid growth of competitive mobile gaming across the continent.

UAH will now represent East Africa in Abuja as it seeks the continental title and a place at the global championship.