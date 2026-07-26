It's now time for Harambee Starlets to show what they can do against Africa's best

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Harambee Starlets’ head coach Beldine Odemba instructs her charges in training. [Jonah Onyango,Standard]

After a decade in the cold, Harambee Starlets make their long-awaited return to the continental stage as the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) gets underway in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday.

The Kenyan girls will lock horns with their hosts Atlas Lionesses, in their opening Group A match tonight at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium.

For coach Beldine Odemba and her charges, this high-profile fixture marks their second ever appearance following their debut in 2016.

Pitted against a passionate home crowd and a technically astute Moroccan side, Starlets face an acid of their growth over the last 10 years, resilience and tactical discipline. The odds heavily favour the Atlas Lionesses who boast of home advantage and a rapidly professionalised home structure.

However, the Kenyans go into the duel brimming with quiet confidence that is driven by the bigger dream of qualifying for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

In an earlier interview, Odemba said that they were not going to Morocco to participate but to compete with the aim of sealing one of the four tickets to the global showpiece.

“We have been working hard because we are going to Morocco to compete and not just participate. Our aim still remains the same, we are going for World Cup qualifiers and we are hoping for the best.”

To script and upset, Starlets will rely on the leadership of captain Mwanahalima Adam or Dogo as she is fondly known in the footballing world.

Dogo, who missed the 2016 Wafcon due to school commitments, was key in Kenya’s qualification campaign. First choice goalkeeper Lilian Awuor who is the only player in the squad that represented Kenya in 2016 is expected to remain solid between the posts and help Kenya begin the campaign on the right footing.

Fasila Adhiambo’s creative spark in the midfield will be vital in weathering the early Moroccan storm alongside Martha Amunyolet, Tereza Engesha, Shaline Nambengele, Lorna Nyarinda, Mercy Airo and Airin Madalina.

Experienced quartet of Ruth Ingosi, Vivian Nasaka, Enez Mango and Elizabeth Ochaka are likely to start.

Odemba could also choose to start Leah Andiema, Mary Nthambi, Norah Ann and Euphrasier Shilwatso who are also equal to the task.

Youngster Valerie Nekesa who recently secured a deal to Spanish side CD Tenerife, Violet Nanjala, Shirleen Opisa, Eglay Mukhwana and Marion Serenge will be up for selection to lead Kenya’s goal hunt.