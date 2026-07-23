Rachier to lead transition Committee for Premier League

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Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier to chair a seven-member FKF Premier League transition committee. [Courtesy]

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and FKF Premier League clubs have agreed to establish a seven-member transition committee.

It is mandated to develop a roadmap for the future management of Kenya's top-flight football league, ending weeks of uncertainty ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The committee, chaired by Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier, was constituted following a consultative meeting between FKF officials and representatives of Premier League clubs in Nairobi.

It will be tasked with recommending the legal and governance framework required to steer the league towards a more independent structure while ensuring the new season begins as scheduled on August 22.

The move follows concerns raised by Premier League clubs over the current management of the competition.

Clubs had threatened to boycott the upcoming season, arguing that the league should not continue under the sole control of the federation and that an autonomous management structure would promote professionalism, transparency and commercial growth.

The dispute traces its roots to September 2020, when the operational mandate of the former Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Limited expired after FKF declined to renew its management contract.

Since then, the country's top-tier competition has been run directly by FKF under the FKF Premier League banner.

Besides Rachier, the transition committee includes Mara Sugar chairperson Ruth Omalla, Kenya Police FC chairman Japheth Munyendo, FKF Leagues and Competitions Committee chairman Frank Ogolla and other representatives drawn from the federation and Premier League clubs.

FKF President Hussein Mohammed said the agreement marked an important milestone in the federation's efforts to professionalise Kenyan football.

"We have had very good deliberations today with the league teams. We have formed a seven-member transition team that will give us recommendations on how we can achieve our objectives," Mohammed said.

He said the committee would begin its work next week by developing timelines, milestones and recommendations for reforms.

"It is a consultative meeting to discuss how we can professionalise the league and make it even better in terms of its governance structures. My vision is clear and simple: we need to be the best league on the continent," he added.

Mohammed also said FKF would engage sponsors and other key stakeholders before implementing any recommendations.

Mathare United chairman Jacktone Obure welcomed the agreement, saying clubs had accepted that creating an independent league requires a structured legal process rather than immediate changes.

"We agreed that it's a process. It's something that we cannot just wake up and do immediately. They will look at the legal framework and advise us on the way forward," Obure said.

He dismissed speculation that clubs wanted the new season postponed.

"We don't want anything to delay the league. We have players under contract and clubs have obligations. The league will kick off as agreed while we continue working on the legal framework," he said.

Mara Sugar chairperson Ruth Omalla described the discussions as constructive and expressed optimism ahead of the new campaign.

"The meeting was successful. We are very excited for the upcoming season. We're hopeful and we also hope to have such meetings regularly to avoid misunderstandings," she said.