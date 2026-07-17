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Boost for Prinsloo ahead of new National 7s circuit season

By Standard Sports | Jul. 17, 2026
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Strathmore Leos players celebrate after winning 2025 Prinsloo Sevens title in Nakuru. [Courtesy, Standard]

Tusker has announced a Sh1.5 million sponsorship for the 2026 Prinsloo Sevens, reaffirming its commitment to the growth of Kenyan rugby and support for one of the country's premier sporting competitions.

The sponsorship will support the organiSation and delivery of the tournament as the National Sevens Circuit gets underway on July 25 – 26 at the Nakuru Athletic Club. The event is organised by Nakuru Rugby RFC.

In addition to the cash sponsorship, Tusker will once again elevate the fan experience by hosting the tournament's official after-parties on both days of the competition, continuing a tradition that has become a key feature of the Prinsloo Sevens experience.

Speaking during the sponsorship announcement, Tusker Sports Brand Manager Keza Mpyisi said: "Rugby has built one of the most passionate sporting communities in Kenya, and the National Sevens Circuit continues to showcase the very best of local talent while bringing fans together across the country. Prinsloo Sevens is a fitting stage to begin this journey, and we look forward to an exciting circuit ahead."

Welcoming the partnership, Prinsloo Sevens tournament director Edward Moseti said Tusker's support would play a significant role in delivering a successful tournament and enhancing the overall fan experience.

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Related Topics

2026 Prinsloo Sevens Tusker National Sevens Circuit Nakuru Rugby RFC
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