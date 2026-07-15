Spanish royal family to attend World Cup final: palace

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Spain's defender Pedro Porro celebrates scoring his team's second goal against France. [Mauro Pimentel,AFP]

King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia, will attend Spain's World Cup final showdown in New Jersey on Sunday, the royal palace said.

Spain will face reigning champions Argentina or England after defeating France 2-0 in Tuesday's semi-final in Texas to move a step closer to a second World Cup title.

Felipe had travelled to Mexico in June to watch Spain defeat Uruguay 1-0 in the group stage, cementing an improvement in relations between the two countries after years of tensions.