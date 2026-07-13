Teenager Joseph stuns seniors with sterling performance at Nyali

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Kenya Airways Director of Flight Operations, Captain Paul Njoroge (left) with golfer Dennis Chebitwey. [Courtesy]

Junior golfer Aryan Joseph displayed maturity beyond his age after flooring seniors and veteran players at Nyali Golf and Country Club course in Mombasa County on Saturday.

The 15-year-old handicap 21 player cruised the par 71 course with a brilliant 40 Stableford points to emerge the overall winner during the Members Invitational tournament that featured a strong 155 players.

“Winning this tournament is one of my greatest moments of pride. To all the senior and veteran players, thank you. Playing with you teaches me so much every time," said Joseph.

The day-long tournament saw Mombasa Golf Club captain handicap 7 Feisal Lasker card a 5 over par 76 gross to emerge the best gross winner.

Tony Mintos, playing off handicap 13, was the men's winner on a countback score of 39 points after tying on the same score with runner-up handicap 22 Suresh Hirani.

The ladies’ top prise on 39 points was won by handicap 10 Susan Stokes, beating handicap 35 Tabitha Mayende to the runner-up slot by a single point difference.

Walter Kibasi, playing off handicap 27, brought 37 points to claim the guest prise, while handicap 11 Christine Ockotch, on 38 points, and handicap 24 Promise Ajello, with 34 points, were the best senior and junior winners respectively.

Elsewhere at the par 72 Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club, handicap 16 Dennis Chebitwey carded 43 points to emerge the overall winner of the Inaugural Iseme Kamau and Maema Advocates (IKM) and Oxygene Golf Tournament that attracted 145 golfers, including leading corporate executives, legal professionals, Club members and business leaders from across the country.

Handicap 23 Yusuf Omari carded 42 points to claim the Men's winner’s prise, with handicap 18 Martin Gatheca finishing as the runner-up on points.

Aggie Konde, playing off handicap 18, claimed the Ladies title with 37 points and handicap 27 Bernadette Irungu returned 35 points to finish as the runner-up.

The Sponsor’s prize on 37 points went to NCBA Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer John Gachora, while the East African Breweries Limited (EABL) Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Jane Karuku finished as the runner-up with 32 points.