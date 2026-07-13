Kasarani Youth and Sombea Boxing clubs set to rewrite history books

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Edwin Okong'o (blue) fights Steve Onyango of Kenya Police during a middleweight bout at Old Town Hall in Nakuru, May 15, 2026. [Ben Ahenda, Standard]

Kasarani Youth and Sombea Boxing Clubs pose a great threat to the ambitions of league champions Kenya Police and Kenya Open champions Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in the local boxing scene.

The two emerging clubs could in future break the jinx of dominance of the policemen and soldiers in the league championships.

Although Police and KDF continue to enjoy great facilities and unlimited sponsorships from their parent organisations, it's just a matter of time before the duo turns the tables against the two heavyweights.

"We are heading to Mombasa for serious business. We are not going to be mere competitors, but serious contenders," Sombea head coach Camlus Juma said before leaving for the Mombasa leg last week.

The efforts of Kasarani Youth and Sombea Boxing Clubs were laid bare during the second leg of the league championships in Mombasa, even as KDF amassed 27 points to triumph at Mama Ngina Drive Waterfront Hall in Mombasa over the weekend.

The soldiers beat the policemen by 11 points for the league champions to finish runner-up with 16 points as the race for the league title starts to take shape.

Kasarani Youth were third with eight points ahead of Sombea, who had six. Summit Boxing Club of Kisumu, Githurai 44 and Mombasa County had four points each.

Former league champions Kenya Prisons and Lamu County followed on a tie with three points each, ahead of Nakuru Amateur Boxing Club, Vihiga County and Kibra, who tied on two points each.

Mbaraki (Mombasa) and Ziwani (Nakuru) Boxing Clubs and Kwale County had one point each.

In the ladies category, KDF also won the title with eight points, ahead of Summit Boxing Club of Kisumu, who had six points.