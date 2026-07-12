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Champs Highway face off with Upper Hill in Nairobi final

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Jul. 12, 2026
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Upper Hill School’s Joseph Mwita and Elisha Sabato of Olympic in action during the match at Jamhuri Senior School in Nairobi on July 11, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Nairobi Region boys’ football defending champions Highway Senior School will on Sunday battle it out in boys’ football final at Jamhuri Senior School.

The two former national winners will have everything to fight for in the high-stakes winner-takes-all duel as they seek the region’s sole ticket to this year’s National Term Two games to be staged from July 28 to August 1 at Mpesa Foundation Academy, Thika. The two sides yesterday won their respective semi-final matches to set the stage for the thrilling final.

Highway, who are looking to extend their regional reign to three years in a row, beat Starehe Boys Centre 1-0, whereas Upper Hill, who are keen to secure their return to the big stage, dismissed Olympic by the same margin. This is the first time that Upper Hill will be playing in the regional final since the resumption of the games after the two-year Covid-19 break.

In the girls’ contest, Soweto Academy will clash with Raila Educational Centre (REC) in a Nairobi West affair. Soweto, who lost in last year’s final to Dagoretti Mixed, who relinquished their crown at the Sub-County level this year, will be out to exert their dominance. Yesterday, Soweto edged out Our Lady of Fatima (OLOF) Kariobangi 1-0 in the semi-final to secure a date with REC, who routed Huruma Girls 3-0 in the other last four duel.

In netball, REC booked their ticket to the national games after beating Pangani Girls 39-32 in a tightly contested final. Raila, who have fallen at the hands of their peers such as last year’s winners St Dorcas are unstoppable this year. In the semis, they saw off State House Girls 33-27, whereas Pangani forced a narrow 49-46 victory against Starehe Girls Centre.

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Related Topics

Nairobi Region Boys’ Football Highway Senior School Jamhuri Senior School Upper Hill
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