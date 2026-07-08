NOC-K eyes Glasgow Commonwealth Games as launchpad for LA 2028 Olympic

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The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) President Shadrack Maluki. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has intensified preparations for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, describing the competition as a vital milestone in the country's journey towards the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Speaking during a corporate partnership event at Team Kenya's residential camp at Kasarani Stadium Hotel on Wednesday, NOC-K President Shadrack Maluki said the Glasgow Games represent much more than an opportunity to win medals, stressing that they will play a crucial role in athletes' qualification for the next Olympic Games.

Team Kenya is currently undertaking its final training programme at the Kasarani camp before departing for Scotland ahead of the Games, which are scheduled to run from July 23 to August 2.

"These games are very important because, first of all, they are also Olympic LA 2028 qualifiers. They are quite important because athletes going there are going to earn points that will enable them again to qualify for LA 2028," Maluki said.

The NOC-K president explained that beyond qualification points, the Games will also provide Kenya with an opportunity to evaluate international competition and develop strategies for future Olympic success.

"In terms of also gauging the other countries, how they are going to perform, we will be able to monitor. We are going there to monitor how other countries are performing because this will pave our perceptions in terms of performance in LA 2028," he added.

The Commonwealth Games have traditionally served as one of the world's premier multi-sport competitions, bringing together athletes from across the Commonwealth. For Kenya, the event has often been a platform for emerging athletes to gain valuable international experience before progressing to the Olympic stage.

Maluki expressed confidence that Team Kenya is adequately prepared for the challenge ahead, saying the athletes have undergone extensive training and are mentally ready to compete against some of the world's best competitors.

He also appealed to the private sector to increase financial support for national teams, noting that sustainable corporate partnerships are essential for improving athlete welfare and eliminating administrative challenges that have occasionally affected preparations for major competitions.

Referring to the latest partnership with Bidco Africa, Maluki urged other companies to invest in Kenyan sport as part of a long-term strategy for building world-class athletes.

"These medals just can't come like picking them from the trees. You have got to prepare them mentally, got to prepare them emotionally. This is exactly what I am requesting the corporate world to come and do," he remarked.

With the final residential training camp entering its crucial phase, Maluki called on Kenyans to rally behind the national team as they prepare to compete on the international stage.

He expressed optimism that the athletes will deliver impressive performances in Glasgow while laying a strong foundation for the country's campaign towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.