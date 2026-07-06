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KPA and Pipeline cruise to the final as Prisons bounce back to win game two

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Jul. 6, 2026
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KDF's Moses Kiptoo (left) tries to block a powerful spike from Dennis Omollo of KPA during yesterday’s KVF Men's National League play-offs match at Kasarani Gymnasium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Kenya Pipeline yesterday eased into the finals of the 2025-2026 season of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League. The dockers and oilers had no difficulty dismissing their opponents 2-0 in the best of three semi-final play-offs that end today at the Kasarani Indoor Arena. KPA broke the hearts of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) fans who were hoping that their side would get it right, win game two, and remain on course to sealing a place in the final.

The dockers made their intentions to end the series known with an impressive show that saw them win the first and second sets 25-18 and 25-22.

Determined not to go down without a proper fight, the soldiers then recovered to grab the third set 25-23. However, the James Ontere-coached KPA returned stronger to control the fourth set and win it 25-17.

 In the women’s title hunt, defending champions Pipeline eased to the final with 2-0 win against last season’s silver medalists, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). The oilers extended their impressive run locally with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-16) win to crush the investigators' title dreams of bagging their maiden title in the best of three series.

 In the other semi-final clash, Kenya Prisons bounced back from game one defeat to edge out KCB Bank, level the series 1-1, and set the stage for the decisive third game.

 Having missed a podium finish last season, the wardresses who had lost the first game fought gallantly to outlast the bankers and keep their title hopes alive. They rallied from behind to carry the day in a scintillating five-set thriller to secure a lifeline.

The bankers who are seeking to recapture the trophy they lost to Pipeline last season had a dominant start to easily take the first set 25-15.

The wardresses then fought tooth and nail to snatch the second set 26-24 and then stretched their lead to 2-1 with a 25-23 set score. KCB regained their footing to take the fourth set 25-20 before slowing down to let Prisons secure victory 15-13. The two sides will today face off in a winner-takes-all encounter.

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Related Topics

Kenya Volleyball Federation Kenya Pipeline Kenya Ports Authority Kenya Prisons
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