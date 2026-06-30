Nakuru's Kamaisi wins Kabete Open title

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Nakuru Golf Club's John Kamaisi carded a one-over-par 73 in the final round to finish on a three-over-par total of 219. [File, Standard]

Nakuru Golf Club's John Kamaisi claimed the 2026 NCBA Kabete Open title on Sunday after producing a composed final-round performance to seal his second victory of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) season at VetLab Sports Club.

Kamaisi carded a one-over-par 73 in the final round to finish on a three-over-par total of 219, following earlier rounds of 74 and 72.

His consistent display saw him remain in contention from the opening round and fend off a strong field of 130 golfers from across East Africa.

The victory follows his triumph at the NCBA Kiambu Open earlier this season and sees him rise to the top of the KAGC Order of Merit standings with 736 points after 13 events, overtaking Muthaiga Golf Club's Jay Sandhu, who now moves to second on 630 points.

For his victory, Kamaisi received Sh115,600 from the tournament's Sh500,000 prize purse.

The moving day saw a huge section of the 78 players who'd made it into the entry list whose handicap limit which was capped at 4.1 struggle to make the cut which was set at an all time high of 17-over plus ties to only accommodate 33 players into the final day.

Among them were some players from the Ugandan contingent of seven players and two Rwandese golfers.