Team Kenya shifts focus to Glasgow glory

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Team Kenya for Commonwealth Games in Glasglow after trials on June 20, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Team Kenya has entered the final phase of preparations for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Athletes and officials are rallying behind a unified strategy aimed at maximizing the country's medal prospects at the continental showpiece.

The Games, scheduled for July 23 to August 2, will bring together some of the best athletes from across the Commonwealth, with Kenya expected to once again rely heavily on its traditional strengths in middle and long-distance running while also seeking success in sprints and field events.

Following the conclusion of national trials, attention has now shifted from individual qualification battles to intensive residential training camps, where athletes will fine-tune tactics and build team cohesion ahead of departure for Scotland.

Former world champion Timothy Cheruiyot, who secured a place in the men's one-mile team, said the focus is now on teamwork rather than individual achievement.

“We need to work out with my training partners, and then we will run as a team to get a medal for Kenya,” said Cheruiyot.

The 2019 world 1,500m champion's return is seen as a major boost for Team Kenya after several seasons disrupted by injuries. The experienced runner expressed confidence that he has fully recovered and is ready to compete at the highest level once again.

“I was lost for a long time. I was having an injury, but today, I'm happy, I get well. I am injury-free and Timo is back,” he said. Athletes battle in the 3000 SC final during the National Athletics Championships and Trials for Commonwealth Games on June 20, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

His comeback adds valuable experience to a squad blending seasoned stars and emerging talents.

On the women's side, national 800m champion Lilian Odira emphasized the importance of tactical discipline in international competitions, noting that winning major races often depends on strategy rather than speed alone.

“I came in knowing that the field was so tight, so I had to do my tactics well,” said Odira after claiming her third national title.

Odira said the Commonwealth Games form part of a busy international season that also includes the prestigious Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting in Eugene, United States.

“Personally, I've been working towards Eugene because from here I'll be heading to the Eugene Diamond League. Nationals was just part of my training, so I'm so thankful,” she said.

Athletics Kenya officials have already established a training camp at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, where athletes from different disciplines are undergoing intensive preparations.

Athletics Kenya Nairobi Region Chairman Barnaba Korir said all logistical arrangements had been put in place to ensure the team is adequately prepared before travelling to Glasgow.

“But we are ready. We have done all the necessary work. They will be training in Kasarani,” said Korir.

Kenya's squad features several high-profile athletes led by Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala in the men's 100 metres, alongside Meshack Babu and Mark Otieno.

Former world javelin champion Julius Yego, world steeplechase medalist Faith Cherotich and experienced middle-distance runners including Wyclife Kinyamal and Timothy Cheruiyot.

The team also includes rising talents such as Millicent Ndoro-women 100m, Mercy Oketch in 400M Women, Naomi Korir, Brian Komen and Celestine Biwott, who will be looking to make their mark on the international stage.

Kenya has historically been one of the most successful nations at the Commonwealth Games, particularly in athletics. At recent editions, the country has consistently finished among Africa's top-performing nations, thanks to strong performances in track and field events.

With a combination of experienced champions, emerging stars and a renewed emphasis on teamwork and tactical execution, Team Kenya heads into the Glasgow Games optimistic of extending its rich athletics tradition and bringing home another impressive medal haul.