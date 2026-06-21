Omanyala leads Kenyan squad for Glasgow Commonwealth Games

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Prisons women team celebrate the 4x4 relay during the Athletics Championships and trials for Commonwealth Games on June 20, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Reigning Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala, world 800m champion Lilian Odira and former world 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot will spearhead Kenya’s medal hunt at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, after being named in the national athletics team on Saturday.

The trio headline a formidable squad unveiled by Athletics Kenya (AK) following three days of intense competition at the national trials held at Nyayo National Stadium.

Omanyala will be seeking to defend the men’s 100m title he won at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where he made history by becoming the first Kenyan to win the blue-riband sprint event at the Games.

Since then, the African record holder has remained one of the continent’s leading sprinters and will once again carry Kenya’s hopes in an event traditionally dominated by Caribbean athletes.

Odira, who recently captured the world 800m title, will be aiming to add a Commonwealth crown to her growing collection of accolades.

Former world champion Cheruiyot, meanwhile, will be hoping to finally claim Commonwealth gold after settling for silver medals in previous editions. Team Kenya selected after the Athletics Championships and trials for Commonwealth Games at Nyayo on June 20, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The squad also includes African Championships gold medallists Kelvin Loti (800m) and Diana Wanza (10,000m), world 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist Edmund Serem, national decathlon record holder Edwin Too, nine-time national hammer throw champion Dominic Abunda and javelin star Julius Yego.

On the women’s side, Kenya will also be represented by Faith Cherotich in the 3,000m steeplechase, Irene Jepkemboi in javelin and a host of athletes across middle-distance, long-distance, race walk and field events.

Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei expressed confidence in the selected team, saying the country had assembled a squad capable of delivering medals in Glasgow.

“This is the team which we have selected and tasked with flying Kenya’s flag. We wish them the very best of luck as they go to Scotland,” said Tuwei.

He added that Athletics Kenya had officially handed over the team to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK), which will oversee preparations and participation at the Games.

“From here, we will hand over the team to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, which will manage the team from now onwards until they come back from the Commonwealth Games,” he said.

Tuwei challenged the athletes to maintain Kenya’s rich athletics tradition.

“Let us see good performances in Glasgow and, of course, many medals,” he added.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya praised the trials, describing them as transparent and competitive.

“This was a very good event, very transparent. It has given all the regions an opportunity to participate so that the best can be selected,” said Mvurya. Athletes compete in the 3000 SC final during the National Athletics Championships and Trials for Commonwealth Games at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on June 20, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

He assured Team Kenya of full government support and reiterated the administration’s commitment to clean sport.

“The government is committed to ensuring our athletes win with integrity. The Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) will conduct tests for all athletes so that when they win, they win clean,” he said.

The Glasgow Games, scheduled for July 23 to August 2, will bring together more than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations competing across 10 sports.

Kenya heads to Scotland seeking to build on its impressive performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where the country won 21 medals and emerged as Africa’s top athletics nation. Athletics once again forms the backbone of Kenya’s campaign, with strong medal prospects in the sprints, middle-distance races, long-distance events, steeplechase, race walk and field disciplines.