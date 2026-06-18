Solidarity Boys end St Joseph's national football reign

Audio By Vocalize

Football fans carry Trevor Nasasiro shoulder-high after their match against St Joseph's . [Photo courtesy of St Anthony's School]

A new boys’ football champion will be crowned at this year’s Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term Two games set for July 28 to August 1 at Mpesa Foundation Academy, Kiambu County.

This follows the elimination of last year’s winners St Joseph’s Boys Senior School who fell at the hands of bitter rivals St Anthony’s Boys Senior School Kitale in the Trans Nzoia County final.

Yesterday’s 1-0 defeat to Solidarity Boys did not just end Jobo’s journey in the 2026 games but also stripped off their national crown.

It was sweet revenge for St Anthony’s who had endured heartbreak and pain as they failed to make it past the county level.

However, unlike the past two years where the matches were marred with endless drama, this year’s championship was properly executed with the final match ending peacefully at the Zion Transcend Stadium, Cherengany.

Trevor Nasasiro, popularly known as Zero, netted Solidarity’s winning goal in the 52nd minute.

St Anthony’s head coach Peter Mayoyo said that the victory is an outcome of the hard work and dedication and they are looking to perform better this year.

“This is a result of hard work, dedication and the will to never give up. The boys are determined to reclaim their place on the big stage and I believe that they have what it takes to go all the way to the highest level of this competition,” Mayoyo said.

While last year’s shenanigans forced the semi-final pitting the two sides and final duel to be played in Uasin Gishu County at AIC Chebisaas Senior School, this year was smooth.

The only challenge was a dispute over a walkover awarded to St Anthony’s after their semi-final opponents Goseta Senior School failed to honour the match.

While Goseta invaded the pitch forcing the postponement of the match that was scheduled for last Saturday, the Trans Nzoia KSSSA office resolved the issue, setting the stage for yesterday’s final.

In Nairobi, regional boys football champions the Highway Senior School routed Mwiki Senior School 7-0 in their opening Group A match of Nairobi North Sub-Region played at Starehe Boys Centre.

Highway who lost their national gong to St Joseph’s last year were too good for Mwiki with Bob Sam Oyoo bagging a hattrick.

Athuman Yusuf netted a brace while Dennis Otonglo and George Ochieng scored one goal apiece.

In Group B, homeboys Starehe had no regards for their guests Clay City International thrashing them 5-1 to enhance their chances of advancing to the knockouts.

In the girls' title hunt, Pumwani Girls Senior School edged out Hon. John Njoroge 1-0 in their opening Group A encounter.

In Group B, Pangani beat St Dominic by a solitary goal to start their campaign on a high.

In Nairobi West Sub-Region, regional volleyball defending champions Ruthimitu and Soweto Academy will launch their campaigns at Moi Girls School.

Ruthimitu will take on Strathmore School in their opening Group A match. Former champions Hospital Hill will clash with Dagoretti High in Group B while Upper Hill will play Shammah in Group C.

Langata High will take on Woodley Boys Senior School in Group D.

Soweto will be out to exert dominance when they take on Shammah in the girls opening Group A encounter.

State House Girls will be up against Beth Mugo in Group B with Karen C tackling Mbagathi Girls in Group C opener. Highridge and St Claire Nembu will complete first round matches in Group D.

[email protected]