7s star Wekesa's journey in rugby and his mission for green planet

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Nygel Amaitsa and Kevin Wekesa of Shujaa tussle for the ball against Uruguay during the Sao Paulo Sevens . [World Rugby]

When Kevin Wekesa runs onto a rugby field, he is not only carrying the hopes of Kenya’s national sevens team. He is also carrying a vision that stretches far beyond tries, tackles and trophies.

While many players focus only on what happens during the 14 minutes of a sevens match, Wekesa has built a life around preparing for the future, helping the environment and inspiring young people.

As the 2026-2027 season approaches, the Kabras Sugar and Kenya Sevens star finds himself at an important point in his career.

Shujaa have just endured a difficult campaign that ended with disappointment after failing to secure a place in the new HSBC SVNS Division One structure.

The team will now have to fight again in Division Two next season in a bid to finish among the top four sides and earn a shot at promotion.

Yet despite the setback, Wekesa remains optimistic. The same belief that has carried him from a schoolboy player in Kitale to one of Kenya’s most respected rugby figures continues to drive him forward.

His rugby journey began at St Joseph’s Boys High School in Kitale, a school famous for producing talented rugby players. Like many Kenyan children, Wekesa first loved football and even played as a goalkeeper. But rugby soon captured his attention.

“Like many Kenyan kids, I grew up around football and tried it out as a goalkeeper, but rugby quickly became something I loved because of the discipline that comes amid the violence.”

The game offered him more than competition. It taught him discipline, structure and responsibility. Those lessons would become the foundation of his life both on and off the field.

Behind his rise stood a supportive family that insisted on one important condition: education had to come first.

Growing up alongside three brothers and a sister, Wekesa learned the value of humility and hard work from an early age.

Those values would prove crucial when he joined Kabras Sugar in 2019. The club did not simply provide him with a platform to showcase his rugby talent. It also opened the door to higher education through a full university scholarship.

The scholarship eased the financial burden on his family and allowed him to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering while continuing his rugby career. It was an opportunity that changed his life.

Today, Wekesa is among a growing group of Kenyan athletes proving that sport and education can go hand in hand. While many players focus entirely on their playing careers, he has already begun preparing for life after rugby through a management trainee programme with Kabras Sugar.

His engineering background has also influenced the way he approaches challenges.

“Engineering taught me to think differently, stay disciplined and balance responsibilities outside rugby,” Wekesa says. That mindset has helped him become one of the most consistent performers for both Kabras Sugar and Shujaa.

Over the years, he has played a key role in Kabras Sugar’s dominance of Kenyan rugby. The club has established itself as the team to beat, winning titles and setting standards for professionalism in the local game.

At the national level, Wekesa has become an important figure on the Shujaa side that has experienced both memorable highs and painful lows.

Kenya’s sevens team remains one of the most beloved sports teams in the country. The memories of the historic Singapore Sevens title in 2016 and Olympic appearances continue to inspire a generation of players.

However, recent seasons have brought fresh challenges. Shujaa have spent much of the last campaign rebuilding and fighting to regain their place among the world’s elite teams.

Their failure to secure a place in Division One means another year of hard work lies ahead. But Wekesa believes the team still has what it takes to return to the top. For him, the goal remains clear: help Kenya regain its place among the leading rugby nations and restore the pride of Kenyan sevens.

The support from fans continues to fuel that ambition.

Few teams in world rugby enjoy the kind of colourful backing that follows Kenya around the globe. From Hong Kong to Vancouver, Cape Town to New York, the famous Kenya Corner has become a symbol of passion and loyalty.

Wekesa never takes that support for granted. “Our fans are honestly the heartbeat of Kenyan rugby,” he says. “Whether we are winning or going through tough moments, they still show up, sing, dance, wave the flags and back us fully.”

That connection between players and supporters was especially evident earlier this year when Nairobi hosted an HSBC SVNS event for the first time. Thousands of fans packed the stadium, creating an atmosphere that left a lasting impression on players and visiting teams alike.

For Wekesa, it was a proud moment because many family members and local supporters finally got the chance to watch Shujaa compete on the international stage at home.

But perhaps his greatest achievement away from rugby has been his environmental work.

Last year, his PLAY GREEN initiative earned recognition from the International Olympic Committee, bringing global attention to a project he started out of concern for the effects of climate change.

The programme focuses on four key areas: tree planting, climate education, reducing single-use plastics and promoting recycling.

The numbers speak for themselves. Wekesa has helped plant about 8,000 trees and visited more than 50 schools to teach students about sustainability.

One of the programme’s most successful ideas allows students to adopt trees and take responsibility for nurturing them. By attaching their names to the trees they plant, young people develop a personal connection to environmental conservation.

For Wekesa, the project is proof that athletes can use their platforms to create change beyond sport.

As he looks ahead to the 2026-2027 season, there is still much left to accomplish. Shujaa face another demanding campaign in Division Two. Kabras Sugar will once again be chasing domestic honours. And PLAY GREEN continues to expand its reach across the country.

At a time when many athletes focus only on the next match, Wekesa is building something larger. He is investing in rugby, education, environmental conservation and the next generation of Kenyan youth.

His dream remains unchanged from the one he carried as a young player in Kitale: representing Kenya at the highest level and helping the national team compete with the best in the world.