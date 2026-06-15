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World half-marathon bronze medallist Reline targets strong season

By Stephen Rutto | Jun. 15, 2026
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Catherine Reline wins the 21km Moi Kapsowar Girls Charity Run. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

World half-marathon bronze medallist Catherine Reline is hopeful of a brilliant season after her three-peat in the sixth edition of Moi Kapsowar Girls 21km Run on Saturday.

Reline is fresh from the 2026 London Marathon showdown, where she placed fifth in 2:21:20.

The reigning Abu Dhabi Marathon Champion conquered the hilly course that started in Chebiemit and ended at the Moi Kapsowar Girls Grounds for a third back-to-back victory.

As Reline ruled the roost in the women’s 21km race, Gideon Rotich was basking in glory in the men’s category of the Charity and Conservation event.

Reline, who was in a class of his own, timed 1:13.2 to defeat second-placed Orba Chemurgor (1;15.09) by two minutes. Upstart Monicah Jeptarus finished third in 1:15.22.

In this year’s edition, the 2024 Copenhagen Half Marathon champion dictated the pace and, at the end, described it as one of her training sessions, right from the off-season.

For Reline, the high altitude event has been a springboard to victories at well-oiled global races, including the Abu Dhabi Marathon.

“I won last year’s Kapsowar Charity and Conservation Run and went ahead to win the Abu Dhabi Marathon. It also prepared me for many victories in 2024 when I first secured my first title,” Reline said after the Saturday victory.

She added, “This is my start of the season, and it served as my first long run. Last year's race was highly competitive because I faced a strong field. I ran at a comfortable pace until I dropped the leading pack.”

Last year, she beat Mercy Chepwagen and Emily Chepkemoi for her second back-to-back win.

Rotich, the winner of the men’s 21km race, stuck with the leading group until 20km when he sprinted to the finish in a decisive move.

He produced his win in 1:03.22 to defeat Leonard Kipsaisak (1:03.27) and Mathew Kimeli (1:03.31), who came in second and third.

“I competed in the 5km of the Kapsowar race in 2019 when I was a secondary school student, and I have returned to run in the senior category. I am happy that I have won. I used this year’s race to gauge my strength. From here, I will inform my coach that I am in good shape,” said Rotich, who trains in Siyoi, West Pokot, under veteran coach Edward Moti.

Aside from the elite and corporate races, young athletes drawn from learning institutions competed in the high school's 8km and 6km races, while primary school kids participated in 2km contests. A thrilling 2km community race also electrified the show.

Moi Kapsowar Girls board chairman Timothy Kilimo said the sixth edition  attracted more participants this year compared to previous events.

“Our objectives for the race have been met. We are seeing growth in the number of athletes and schools participating. We introduced an exciting 2km community race for senior citizens above 50 years, and the participants won livestock as prizes,” Kilimo said.

Chief Principal Joan Too said the race’s conservation cause has resulted in the growth of a forest of fruit trees established through proceeds from the event, in the school.

“This year, we have introduced a kitty to support talented students. The number of students who get academic sponsorships is also increasing,” she said.

 

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Athletics Catherine Reline Abu Dhabi Marathon Champion 2026 London Marathon
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