Starlets seek redemption against Lesotho

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Harambee Starlets midfielder Fasila Adhiambo (right) in action against Zambia’s Margaret Belemu during yesterday’s Fifa Four Nations tournament match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola. [FAZ Media]

After a heartbreaking defeat to hosts Zambia, Harambee Starlets will today take on Lesotho in the third-place play-off match of the Fifa Four Nations Tournament at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Starlets lost to the highly ranked Copper Queens 4-1 post-match penalties after a resilient show in regulation time that saw them hold the home side to a 1-1 draw thanks to Fasila Adhiambo’s clinical equaliser.

While the loss to Zambia is still a fresh wound, the Kenyans have a chance to redeem themselves when they take to the pitch today against the Mehalalitoe, who are also wounded from their 3-1 defeat to Zimbabwe.

Coach Beldine Odemba, who is preparing her charges for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), will be out for a great show against Lesotho, who are ranked 48 places below them globally.

Starlets go into the clash as favourites, having pushed the formidable Copper Queens to their limits on Saturday.

On paper, the odds are heavily in favour of the Starlets, who showed maturity against Zambia. The Kenyans did not give in to pressure after conceding early in the match and fought on to force a draw, which shows that they are gradually making progress.

Odemba is likely to maintain the core of her first 11 with captain Mwanahalima Adam orchestrating the midfield alongside Adhiambo, Martha Amunyolet, and Tereza Engesha.

Annedy Kundu and Vivian Shiyonzo are available for selection in the goalkeeping department, and Odemba could choose to test Shiyonzo, who was on the bench against Zambia.

Ruth Ingosi’s experience will be crucial in defence, whereas Vivian Nasaka, Elizabeth Ochaka, and Leah Andiema could also retain their spots in the starting lineup. Lorine Ilavonga, Norah Ann, Mary Nthambi, and Euprasier Shilwatso are also available for selection.