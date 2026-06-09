Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Starlets seek redemption against Lesotho

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Jun. 9, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Harambee Starlets midfielder Fasila Adhiambo (right) in action against Zambia’s Margaret Belemu during yesterday’s Fifa Four Nations tournament match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola. [FAZ Media]

After a heartbreaking defeat to hosts Zambia, Harambee Starlets will today take on Lesotho in the third-place play-off match of the Fifa Four Nations Tournament at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Starlets lost to the highly ranked Copper Queens 4-1 post-match penalties after a resilient show in regulation time that saw them hold the home side to a 1-1 draw thanks to Fasila Adhiambo’s clinical equaliser.

While the loss to Zambia is still a fresh wound, the Kenyans have a chance to redeem themselves when they take to the pitch today against the Mehalalitoe, who are also wounded from their 3-1 defeat to Zimbabwe.

Coach Beldine Odemba, who is preparing her charges for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), will be out for a great show against Lesotho, who are ranked 48 places below them globally.

Starlets go into the clash as favourites, having pushed the formidable Copper Queens to their limits on Saturday.

On paper, the odds are heavily in favour of the Starlets, who showed maturity against Zambia. The Kenyans did not give in to pressure after conceding early in the match and fought on to force a draw, which shows that they are gradually making progress.

Odemba is likely to maintain the core of her first 11 with captain Mwanahalima Adam orchestrating the midfield alongside Adhiambo, Martha Amunyolet, and Tereza Engesha.

Annedy Kundu and Vivian Shiyonzo are available for selection in the goalkeeping department, and Odemba could choose to test Shiyonzo, who was on the bench against Zambia.

Ruth Ingosi’s experience will be crucial in defence, whereas Vivian Nasaka, Elizabeth Ochaka, and Leah Andiema could also retain their spots in the starting lineup. Lorine Ilavonga, Norah Ann, Mary Nthambi, and Euprasier Shilwatso are also available for selection.

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Kenya Sports Harambee Starlets Women's Africa Cup of Nations Fifa Four Nations Tournament
.

Latest Stories

Here's the hustlers' response to economic hard times
Here's the hustlers' response to economic hard times
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
1 hr ago
Ruto's travels in East and Western Europe
National
By Juliet Omelo
1 hr ago
Origin sourcing: The best bet to lift local coffee farmers
Enterprise
By Esther Dianah
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Shooting of two students sparks protests at Multimedia University
By Irungu Wahome 1 hr ago
Shooting of two students sparks protests at Multimedia University
Absurd Judgement: Uproar over the impeachment verdict by the High Court
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Absurd Judgement: Uproar over the impeachment verdict by the High Court
Ruto's travels in East and Western Europe
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Ruto's travels in East and Western Europe
WHO and Africa CDC raise alarm over Ebola funding shortfall as outbreak spreads in DRC and Uganda
By Eunice Omollo 1 hr ago
WHO and Africa CDC raise alarm over Ebola funding shortfall as outbreak spreads in DRC and Uganda
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved