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Daikyo Heroes condemn hapless Greensharks to fifth defeat

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Jun. 8, 2026
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Butali Warriors' Frankline Wahome (left) and Noel Cheboi of Strathmore University during their Kenya Hockey Premier League match at Parklands.[Jonah Onyango]

Daikyo Heroes thrashed Greensharks 3-1 in a Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Men’s Premier League match played yesterday at Aryans Ground, Mombasa.

Sharks, who returned to the top tier this season, have been on a losing streak and are yet to secure a point this season and are staring at a possible return to the Men’s Super League.

Daikyo, on the other hand, had a good start compared to their debut last season. They capitalised on home advantage against the Sharks as Lawrence Okong’o scored in the 12th minute to give them the lead.

The visitors remained focused despite being disadvantaged by numbers, having travelled without the full squad of the minimum 18 required on match day. They tightened their defence, ensuring that Heroes had fewer chances of breaching their territory, which saw the first half end with the home side enjoying a one-goal cushion. Daniel Obunyasi equalised for Sharks in the 36th minute through a penalty stroke.

Daikyo responded by intensifying their hunt for a goal as they looked to restore their lead. Captain Farhan Khan converted a penalty corner in the second to break of the third quarter to give them a 2-1 lead going into the fourth quarter. 

Sharks, who were chasing their first win, fought hard to level the score and make their Coastal trip count, but the Daikyo defence would not let them have their way. 

In another men’s encounter, Parklands Sports Club beat 2024 champions Western Jaguars 1-0 to bag maximum points from their Kisumu and Kakamega tour.

Edgar Lirhu netted Parklands’ all-important goal as the Jaguars lost at their Eregi Teachers Training College home ground.

United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Mashujaa’s troubles continued as they fell 2-0 at the hands of newcomers Kisumu Youngsters and Kisumu Day High School.  

Malack Masese scored a brace in the 19th and 57th minutes to secure his side’s second victory and subject Mashujaa to their fifth defeat.

In the women’s Premier League, USIU-A Spartans piped defending champions Kisumu Lakers 1-0 at their own backyard

 

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Kenya Hockey Union Men’s Premier League Daikyo Greensharks
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