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Sharp Strathmore Swords raid Stanbic Aces

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Jun. 7, 2026
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Safe Spaces' Hilda Ndegwa in action during their KBF Premier League match against Zetech Sparks at Nyayo Gymnasium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Strathmore University Swords saw off Stanbic Aces 75-60 in a Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Women’s Premier League match played on Saturday at Nyayo Gymnasium.

The victory enhanced their students’ chances of ending the regular season in the top five. This was the bankers' second defeat under the tutelage of former Zetech University Sparks coach Maurice Obilo, who has had a good run with the side, dropping only one point in the first leg.

A spectacular show in the first quarter and a gallant fight in the fourth won the match for the Ronnie Owino-coached side as they forced Aces to play catch-up from the tip-off to the buzzer.

Swords' starting quintet of Grace Adhiambo, Monica Atuoaby, Adala Juma, Terencehill Lihanda and captain Seline Juma did a brilliant job in the first quarter, ensuring that they were in full control of the game.

The students were unstoppable in the first quarter, winning it 22-6 to take a commanding 16 points' lead. The bankers regained their footing and were the better side in the second period, scoring 26 points against the students' 16 to reduce the deficit and narrow the gap going into the half-time break.

The third quarter was dull, with both teams struggling in the paint and on the rim.

Even so, the bankers who seemed determined to avoid a defeat scored 11 points against Swords' eight to reduce the gap to a reachable three.

Keen not to squander their good start to the game, Swords were more rejuvenated in the final period and playing like the game had just started. They controlled both ends of the court to take the quarter 27-17 and carry the day.

It was a good day in the office for Strathmore as their second-string side thrashed the National Youth Service (NYS) 83-35 in the Women’s Division One encounter. The junior Swords were too good for NYS, who struggled to contain them from start to finish. In another lower-tier match, Don Bosco beat Footprints 46-37. 

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KBF Women’s Premier League Strathmore University Swords Stanbic Aces Coach Maurice Obilo
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