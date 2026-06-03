Which way FKF as confusion clouds relegation and promotion of clubs

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Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Humphrey Aroko (left) and Zinedine Wesonga of Kakamega Homeboyz during SportPesa Premier League match at Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

A cloud of confusion is hanging over Kenyan football as the 2025-26 season nears its end, with uncertainty now threatening to overshadow the fight for promotion and survival between the Sportpesa Premier League and the National Super League (NSL).

While the Premier League season is already complete, attention has shifted to the NSL, where the final two rounds are being played under a heavy sense of doubt.

Clubs are unsure what exactly awaits them at the end of the campaign, especially when it comes to promotion and relegation rules.

On the pitch, the NSL title race has been intense. Migori Youth are leading the way with 77 points from 36 matches and hold a strong four-point advantage at the top. They are now just one step away from sealing promotion.

Behind them, the fight for the second automatic promotion slot is wide open. 3K Club sit second with 73 points, but the pressure is mounting from all sides. Mombasa United are just one point behind on 72, while Equity FC are still in the hunt on 71 points. With only two matches left, the margin for error is almost zero.

Under normal conditions, this would be a clear and exciting battle for promotion. But instead, clubs are now worried that what happens on the pitch may not be the final word.

The confusion stems from how the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) rules are being applied. According to Article 2.7 of the FKF Rules and Regulations, the bottom two teams in the Premier League are supposed to be automatically relegated, while the top two NSL teams earn automatic promotion.

The rules also state that the 16th-placed Premier League side should face the third-placed NSL team in a two-legged play-off to decide the final top-flight place.

However, the same regulations also give the FKF National Executive Committee (NEC) power to decide how promotion and relegation is applied “from time to time,” while the competitions committee is expected to announce the format before the season begins.

This is where the current problem has emerged. Clubs argue that the exact details of the system for the 2025/26 season were either not clearly communicated or not confirmed in time.

As a result, teams are now unsure whether the play-off system will be used as stated, or if changes could be introduced at the end of the season.

For clubs fighting at both ends of the NSL table, this uncertainty is creating frustration and anxiety. Officials fear that decisions made off the pitch could end up affecting results achieved over a full season of competition.

At the heart of the concern is Rule 2.7.4, which states that promotion, retention, and relegation must be based purely on sporting merit. Many club officials now worry that any late changes or unclear interpretations could go against this principle.

The financial stakes are also high. Promotion to the Premier League brings in major benefits, including better sponsorship deals, increased television revenue, and stronger commercial opportunities. For many clubs, it is the difference between financial growth and survival.

There is also fear that if the matter is not resolved clearly, it could end up in legal disputes, as has happened in previous seasons. Kenyan football has often faced tribunal cases and delays caused by disagreements over league rules and decisions.

As Migori Youth, 3K Club, Mombasa United, and Equity FC head into their final matches, the tension is no longer just about points on the table. It is also about what happens after the final whistle.

With only 180 minutes left in the NSL season, clubs are now waiting for clarity from FKF, hoping that the final decisions will be guided by fairness and transparency rather than confusion and delay.