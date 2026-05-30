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Kabras face Uganda's Pirates with Enterprise Cup title on the line

By Washington Onyango | May. 30, 2026
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Kevin Wekesa of Kabras Sugar (right) in action against KCB during a past Kenya Cup match. [Kenya Cup Media]

Defending champions Kabras Sugar RFC will today put their unbeaten Enterprise Cup run on the line when they face Uganda’s Black Pirates in the final at RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

The match sets up another big East African rugby showdown as Kabras chase another trophy after already winning a fifth straight Kenya Cup title earlier this season.

Kabras head into the final as favourites after dominating the competition for several years.

The Kakamega-based side has not lost an Enterprise Cup match since 2019 and will now be aiming to extend that impressive record.

Black Pirates earned their place in the final after edging Nondescripts 20-17 in a hard-fought semi-final played at Kings Park in Uganda last weekend. 

Despite Kabras’ strong recent record, the Pirates are expected to provide a tough challenge as they look to stop the Kenyan champions from adding another trophy to their growing collection.

Kabras coach Carlos Katywa said his players understand the importance of the final and are ready to fight for another title.

“We know Black Pirates are a very competitive side, and finals are never easy,” said Katywa.

“Our focus is to stay disciplined, play our game, and maintain the high standards we have set this season. The players have worked hard throughout the campaign, and they believe in themselves.”

Katywa also backed his side to continue their winning streak because of the experience and hunger within the squad.

“This team has built a strong mentality over the years. The players are always motivated to win and defend the badge. That is why I believe we can retain the title and continue our unbeaten run,” he added.

The final is expected to attract huge interest from rugby fans across Kenya and Uganda, with Kabras seeking to cement their dominance while Black Pirates chase a famous upset in Nairobi.

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Kabras Sugar RFC 2026 Enterprise Cup Uganda’s Black Pirates RFUEA Grounds
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