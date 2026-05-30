NSL promotion race heads for dramatic finish amid growing FKF confusion

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Kisumu All Stars players during warm up. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

The race for promotion from the FKF National Super League (NSL) to the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) has entered the final stretch with Migori Youth, Mombasa United, and 3K FC all battling for promotion slots.

Migori Youth currently leads the table with 74 points after beating MCF FC 2-1 in Round 35 matches played this week. Mombasa United remain second on 72 points following their goalless draw against 3K FC, while 3K sit third with 70 points.

With less than three matches left, the top three remain separated by just four points, setting up a tense finish to the campaign.

Migori Youth now appear to have the upper hand after opening a two-point gap at the summit. Their consistency in recent weeks has strengthened their hopes of securing a historic promotion to the top flight.

Mombasa United, however, remains firmly in the race despite dropping points against 3K. The coastal side still controls its destiny and knows victories in the remaining matches could send it to the Premier League next season.

For 3K FC, the draw against Mombasa United may prove costly. The result denied them a chance to close the gap on the top two, but they remain within touching distance.

The chasing pack, led by fourth-placed Equity Bank and fifth-placed MOFA, is also watching closely.

Equity hammered Fortune Sacco 4-0 to move to 68 points, just two behind 3K FC. MOFA is fifth with 61 points after drawing 1-1 with Darajani Gogo.

At the bottom, the battle to avoid relegation to Division One is equally intense.

Mwatate United remain rooted at the bottom with 25 points after losing 2-0 to Naivas FC. MCF FC are 19th with 28 points, while Vihiga United sit 18th on 29 points despite their 1-0 win over Gucha Stars.

Darajani Gogo, who drew with MOFA, is 17th with 32 points and still not safe. Kabati Youth also have 32 points after thrashing Luanda Villa 5-0 to boost their survival hopes.

But even as clubs fight for points on the pitch, uncertainty off the field is threatening to overshadow the end of the season after a case was filed at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) challenging the legality of the Football Kenya Federation's revised rules.

At the start of the season, FKF scrapped the promotion and relegation playoff that previously involved the third-placed NSL side and the 16th-ranked Premier League team. That decision increased pressure on teams to finish inside the top three automatic promotion places.

As a result, 3K FC now face the danger of missing promotion completely despite being among the strongest teams this season. Equity Bank is also still mathematically alive and could punish any slip-up from the top three.

However, the promotion and relegation battle has now been thrown into confusion after football fan Irene Njeri Ndung’u moved to the SDT seeking to stop FKF from applying the revised 2025 rules.

Ndung’u argues the rules were never properly approved by the FKF National Delegates Conference as required under the constitution. She also wants FKF to stop relegating three Premier League teams pending the hearing of the case. The matter will be mentioned on Tuesday.

The latest court battle adds to growing instability within Kenyan football following the recent attempted ouster of FKF president Hussein Mohammed by his deputy, McDonald Mariga, and nine NEC members, a move later rejected by the world football governing body, Fifa, for failing to follow proper procedure.

With promotion, relegation, and league standings now facing legal uncertainty, clubs are being left to fight for points without knowing if the final table will fully settle matters on the pitch.