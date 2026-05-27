Beijing World standards set for elite-only entry field

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Times have been lowered for super-fast athletics stars to battle for 40 percent slots to the 2027 Beijing World Championships set for September 11-19.Six gold medallists from the 2025 World Championships already have wild cards. [World Athletics ]

If you thought entry standards for the 2025 Tokyo World Championships were designed to attract the fastest athletes, then you have not seen the qualifying system for Beijing27.

The entry standards, which will be used to assemble 40 percent of casts to the 2027 Beijing World Championships, have seemingly been set for the world’s super-fast athletes.

Under the new entry standards approved by the World Athletics Council on Tuesday, times have been lowered by shocking margins, a move that could see an exclusive elite club of athletics stars battling to remain within the qualifying world ranking bracket, which will be used to qualify 60 percent of participants.

“The approach is designed to ensure that the World Championships continue to bring together the world’s leading athletes across all disciplines, while recognising both exceptional single performances and consistent high-level competition across the qualification period,” World Athletics said in a statement on Tuesday.

The world governing body added: “The entry standards – and the target number of athletes in each discipline – have been set following detailed analysis of recent performance trends across the sport, including the increasing depth of results in many disciplines and the impact of advances in technology and preparation.”

In the sprints, for instance, entry standards for the men’s 100m has been lowered from 10.00 for the 2025 Tokyo World Championships to 9.95 for next year’s showdown in Beijing, China, while the mark for women has been reduced from 11.07 to 10.96.

This means that sprinters eager to fly the country’s colours, and don’t rank highly in the world rankings will have to sweat during the qualification window starting August this year.

Qualifications in Kenya’s staple races, including the middle-distance events such as 800m, 1500m and 3000m steeplechase, have also been tightened.

Men must clock under 1:43.00 and women should time 1:57.50 or be within the minimum global ranking to qualify to attend the national trials for the Beijing27 show, as has been the tradition in Kenya.

In the 5000m and 10,000m, athletes can attain the minimum times through either track or 5km and 10km road races, respectively.

“The qualifying window for the marathon runs from 3 November 2025 to midnight on May 2, 2027. For the 10,000m, race walks, combined events and relays, the window runs from February 23, 2026 to midnight on August 22, 2027. For all other disciplines, entry standards can be achieved from 23 August 2026 to midnight on August 22, 2027,” World Athletics wrote.

But Kenya is already toasting to a number of champions who have qualified under the new qualification criteria.

First, the six gold medallists who have seven titles from the 2025 World Championships will represent the country in Beijing next year, having already bagged wild cards to the showdown.

They include Beatrice Chebet (women’s 5000m and 10,000m), Faith Kipyegon (women’s 1500m), Emmanuel Wanyonyi (men’s 800m), Faith Cherotich (women’s 3000m steeplechase), Lilian Odira (women’s 800m) and Peres Jepchirchir (women’s marathon).

Athletes who will claim victories at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships set for Budapest from September 11-13, among other international contests to be staged during the qualification window, including the 2027 Diamond League, will also have punched tickets to Beijing.

“Wild cards will be available to the defending world champions from 2025, winners at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026, winners of the 2026 World Race Walking Tour and World Combined Events Tour, the leading hammer performers on the 2026 Continental Tour, and the winners of the 2027 Wanda Diamond League. If a member federation has four athletes in one event as a result of this criterion, all four will be permitted to compete. Should a member federation have more than one athlete per event qualified via wild card, the member federation will need to select one of those athletes to accept the spot,” the global governing body stated.

Some continental champions might also book their places in Team Kenya to the 2027 World Championships, based on the new qualification system.

Kenyan stars who emerged victorious in the recently concluded African Senior Athletics Championships included Julius Yego (men’s javelin), Kelvin Chesang and Diana Wanza (10,000m), Kelvin Loti (men’s 800m) and Diana Chepkemoi (women’s 3000m steeplechase).

“Area champions in individual events, except for the marathons, will be considered as having met the qualification criteria for the World Championships provided there is no other qualified athlete entered from the same area in the same event.

“The top five finishers at Platinum Label marathons held during the qualification period and the winners of Gold Label marathons held in 2027 until 2 May will also be considered as having achieved the qualification requirements,” said World Athletics.

The Mixed 4x400m Relay quartet of George Mutinda, Mercy Oketch, Kevin Tonui, and Mercy Chebet secured automatic qualification after being among the first 12-placed teams at the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, Botswana. They set a new African record of 3:09.87 during the heats.