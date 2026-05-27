Lionesses tear Madagascar apart to set up South Africa final

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Jane Chnaya (centre) of Kenya Lionesses is tackled by Proscovia Mukyala (left) and Suzan Adong of Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes during their Africa Women's Cup match at RFUEA Ground on Saturday. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya Lionesses produced another dominant display to thrash Madagascar Women 57-0 yesterday and set up a decisive clash against defending champions South Africa Women in the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup Performance Division at RFUEA Grounds.

Backed by home support, the Lionesses controlled the match from start to finish as they secured a second straight victory in the tournament and kept alive their hopes of lifting the continental title.

Kenya wasted little time before taking charge of the contest four minutes into the match when Nelly Chikombe brushed off her marker before racing through for the opening try to hand the hosts an early 5-0 lead.

The Lionesses continued to pile pressure on Madagascar and soon doubled their advantage when Stella Wafula sprinted down the right wing to score under the posts. The successful conversion stretched Kenya’s lead to 12-0.

Madagascar struggled to contain the pace and physicality of the Kenyan side, who camped deep inside their opponents’ territory for long spells.

Even after being reduced to 14 players temporarily, the Lionesses remained firmly in control. Marvel Oswago powered over from close range before experienced forward Sheila Chajira added another try in the 28th minute to extend the lead to 17-0.

Faith Livoi then peeled away from a rolling maul to dive over as Kenya’s dominance continued. Sinaida Mokaya calmly slotted in a penalty to give the hosts a commanding 25-0 advantage heading into halftime.

The second half followed a similar pattern as the Lionesses continued to attack with confidence and speed.

Freshia Oduor grabbed her second try of the match after collecting a clever grubber kick before racing over the whitewash to make it 35-0.

Kenya’s powerful forwards continued to trouble Madagascar from close range, with another maul try stretching the score to 40-0.

Maureen Muritu then crossed over before adding the conversion herself to push Kenya further ahead. Wafula later completed her brace with another try on the right wing as the Lionesses crossed the 50-point mark.

Edith Nariaka sealed the emphatic win with the final try of the afternoon as Kenya completed a commanding 57-0 victory.

The result now sets up a thrilling final showdown against South Africa, with the winner expected to lift the title.

Meanwhile, defending champions South Africa Women also maintained their unbeaten run after recovering from a slow start to beat Uganda Lady Cranes 47-20.

Uganda shocked the South Africans early and raced into a 12-0 lead through quick tries, but the defending champions slowly found their rhythm to fight back.

South Africa eventually took a narrow 19-17 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half to secure victory and remain on course to defend their title ahead of Sunday’s clash against the Lionesses.