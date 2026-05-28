Wanjala eyes top prize in Nakuru

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A player aims a shot during the Baboon Challenge Darts Championships at Summit Resort in Nakuru City on May 9, 2026. [Ben Ahenda, Standard]

After a fair play at the Africa Continental Tour in Mombasa last weekend, Pascal Wanjala is ready for another epic tussle on Saturday.

This will be during the Sirwa Darts Circuit Matchplay Two to be hosted at Jacaranda Sports Grill, Nakuru.

Wanjala, who plays for Kenya Prisons Kirima Darts Club, is ready for the big challenge against some of the country's refined darters, having reached the finals in Mombasa last weekend.

Wanjala was beaten by experienced Peter Wachiuri 7-2 in a mouthwatering encounter, having dispatched Africa champion David Munyua by the same margin in the semi-finals on his way to the finals.

Wachiuri, who's a regular participant in the World's Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) series, was at his best during the coastal tour.

"I'm ready for another tussle this weekend where I intend to give my best just like the other day. All players are equal, and I'll take one at a time," Wanjala said.

He confirmed that his success at the coast had boosted his morale towards facing bigwigs.

"Even giants can be beaten, and that's exactly what I aim to achieve once again without underrating anybody," he said.

The event is expected to attract a large pool of experienced darters from all over the country but Munyua said he'll not attend it.

"You know such events require proper planning, and one must train for them if you have to reach some respectable stages," he said.

Kenya's female champion Millicent Wangui is keen to try her luck in Nakuru after a dismal performance in coast.

"Mombasa was too much for me, and I couldn't cope with the pressures there. I'm ready for this one (Nakuru event)," said Wangui who aims to feature in Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) series this year.