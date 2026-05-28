Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Wanjala eyes top prize in Nakuru

By Ben Ahenda | May. 28, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A player aims a shot during the Baboon Challenge Darts Championships at Summit Resort in Nakuru City on May 9, 2026. [Ben Ahenda, Standard]

After a fair play at the Africa Continental Tour in Mombasa last weekend, Pascal Wanjala is ready for another epic tussle on Saturday.

This will be during the Sirwa Darts Circuit Matchplay Two to be hosted at Jacaranda Sports Grill, Nakuru.

Wanjala, who plays for Kenya Prisons Kirima Darts Club, is ready for the big challenge against some of the country's refined darters, having reached the finals in Mombasa last weekend.

Wanjala was beaten by experienced Peter Wachiuri 7-2 in a mouthwatering encounter, having dispatched Africa champion David Munyua by the same margin in the semi-finals on his way to the finals.

Wachiuri, who's a regular participant in the World's Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) series, was at his best during the coastal tour. 

"I'm ready for another tussle this weekend where I intend to give my best just like the other day. All players are equal, and I'll take one at a time," Wanjala said.

He confirmed that his success at the coast had boosted his morale towards facing bigwigs.

"Even giants can be beaten, and that's exactly what I aim to achieve once again without underrating anybody," he said.

The event is expected to attract a large pool of experienced darters from all over the country but Munyua said he'll not attend it.

"You know such events require proper planning, and one must train for them if you have to reach some respectable stages," he said.

Kenya's female champion Millicent Wangui is keen to try her luck in Nakuru after a dismal performance in coast.

"Mombasa was too much for me, and I couldn't cope with the pressures there. I'm ready for this one (Nakuru event)," said Wangui who aims to feature in Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) series this year.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Africa Continental Tour Pascal Wanjala Sirwa Darts Circuit Matchplay Two Professional Darts Corporation
.

Latest Stories

How AI can restore confidence in Kenya's electoral process
How AI can restore confidence in Kenya's electoral process
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
4 hrs ago
High Court ruling now forces Kenya to face a reality it has long ignored
Opinion
By Immaculate Shamala
4 hrs ago
Giraffes will be keenly following this year's Madaraka Day fete
Opinion
By Sharmake Mohamed
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

US plan for Ebola isolation facility in Kenya divides health workers
By Mercy Kahenda and Pkemoi Ngenoh 4 hrs ago
US plan for Ebola isolation facility in Kenya divides health workers
Report proposes common uniform for all schools
By Lewis Nyaundi and Ann Musungu 4 hrs ago
Report proposes common uniform for all schools
How lawyers, union and insiders siphoned millions from counties
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
How lawyers, union and insiders siphoned millions from counties
Hypocrisy at prayer breakfast as politicians spare insults for rivals
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
Hypocrisy at prayer breakfast as politicians spare insults for rivals
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved