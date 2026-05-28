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Sharks face nervous final day as Ulinzi move closer to safety

By Washington Onyango | May. 28, 2026
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Douglas Kibet (left) of Sofapaka fights for the ball with Ian Taifa of Kariobangi Sharks during their Sportpesa Premier League match at Kasarani Annex in Nairobi, on December 22, 2025. [File, Standard]

The battle to avoid relegation in the SportPesa Premier League is set to go down to the final day after Kariobangi Sharks slipped deeper into trouble while Ulinzi Stars boosted their survival hopes with a vital win on Wednesday.

Kariobangi Sharks were held to a 1-1 draw by Kenya Police in a tense midweek match that left their fate hanging in the balance. Sharks fell behind after an own goal handed Police the lead before Patillah Omoto rescued a point for the struggling side.

The result leaves Sharks in 16th place with 35 points and a poor goal difference of minus nine. With only one match remaining against Sofapaka, William Muluya's boys now face a difficult task to stay in the top flight.

At the same time, Ulinzi Stars strengthened their chances of survival after beating Tusker 2-0. Goals from Bildad Abongo and Paul Okoth gave the soldiers a huge victory that lifted them to 14th place with 38 points.

Mathare United are also on 38 points in 15th position, but Ulinzi have a slightly better goal difference of minus four compared to Mathare’s minus five.

With only three points separating Ulinzi and Sharks, the relegation fight remains wide open heading into the last round of matches on Sunday.

For Sharks to avoid the drop, they must beat already relegated Sofapaka by more than five goals. They also need Ulinzi to lose against Posta Rangers and Mathare to fall to Bandari.

However, uncertainty still surrounds the relegation process because of the ongoing High Court case involving the Football Kenya Federation. The case will determine whether three teams are relegated directly or if the 16th-placed side gets a playoff chance.

Meanwhile, newly crowned champions Gor Mahia were held to a goalless draw by Mara Sugar in Homa Bay.

The result stretched Gor Mahia’s lead at the top to five points ahead of Sunday’s season finale, where they will lift their record-extending 22nd league title after facing Nairobi United at Nyayo Stadium.

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Related Topics

SportPesa Premier League Kariobangi Sharks Ulinzi Stars Kenya Police
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