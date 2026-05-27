Champions Gor held by Mara Sugar as Ulinzi Stars move closer to safety

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Gor Mahia in action against Mara Sugar in a midweek Sportpesa Premier League match played at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa bay. [Courtesy]

Newly crowned SportPesa Premier League champions Gor Mahia were held to a 0-0 draw by Mara Sugar on Wednesday as the fight to avoid relegation intensified ahead of the final day of the season.

The match, played at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay, was the abandoned fixture that had failed to take place over the weekend. Despite dropping points, Gor Mahia stretched their lead at the top of the table to five points and are now preparing to lift their record-extending 22nd league title after their final match against Nairobi United at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

While Gor Mahia celebrated another successful season, the battle at the bottom of the table continued to take shape with Ulinzi Stars moving closer to safety after a crucial 2-0 win over Tusker FC.

Goals from Bildad Abongo and Paul Okoth handed the soldiers all three points and lifted them to 14th place with 38 points. Ulinzi now have a better chance of surviving relegation thanks to their superior goal difference of minus four.

Mathare United are also on 38 points in 15th position but with a slightly weaker goal difference of minus five.

The biggest pressure now falls on Kariobangi Sharks, whose survival hopes are hanging by a thread after they drew 1-1 with Kenya Police FC.

Sharks went behind after an own goal gifted Police the opener before Patillah Omoto equalised to earn his side a point. However, the result left Sharks in 16th place with 35 points and an inferior goal difference of minus nine.

The former league champions must now beat already relegated Sofapaka by more than five goals in their final match and hope both Ulinzi and Mathare lose their games.

Ulinzi will face Posta Rangers while Mathare take on Bandari FC in decisive matches that will determine who stays in the top flight.

The relegation battle has also been complicated by an ongoing High Court case involving the Football Kenya Federation over whether three teams should be relegated directly or if the 16th-placed side should enter a playoff.