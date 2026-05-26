Gor Mahia hold off rivals to clinch league title

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Gor Mahia FC coach Charles Akonnor celebrates victory against AFC Leopards SC during their Kenyan Premier League match dubbed Mashemeji Derby at Nyayo National stadium in Nairobi on Sunday April 16, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Gor Mahia’s journey to the 2025-2026 SportPesa Premier League title was built on resilience, consistency and the ability to respond strongly whenever doubts emerged around the team.

K’Ogalo sealed a record extending 22nd league title after opening a four-point gap over rivals AFC Leopards with only one match left to play. Gor lead with 68 points while Leopards remain second on 64 points.

The title victory did not come easily for the Green Army.

Gor began the season with a 1-0 defeat to the now-relegated Bidco United. The loss immediately raised questions about whether K’Ogalo had what it takes to challenge for the title this season.

However, the response from the team showed the character that would later define their campaign.

After the opening setback, Gor went on a seven-match unbeaten run, including wins against Tusker and defending champions Kenya Police, that pushed them back into contention.

The team slowly gained confidence as players adapted to the demands of the season.

Despite the improvement, Gor still faced difficult moments. Defeats to APS Bomet and arch rivals AFC Leopards in the first leg pushed them outside the top four and increased pressure on the squad.

Instead of collapsing, Gor produced the run that changed their entire season.

Between December 12 last year and April 4 this year, K’Ogalo went on a remarkable 16-match unbeaten streak that became the foundation of their championship success. During that period, they won 11 matches and drew only five.

The unbeaten run showed Gor’s ability to perform consistently both at home and away. Whether playing in Mumias, Homa Bay, Mombasa, Kericho or Nairobi, the team picked points at will.

One of the biggest highlights during the run was a seven-match winning streak that helped Gor move ahead of their rivals in the title race.

They also bagged important victories against KCB, Shabana and Kakamega Homeboyz.

The second leg of the Mashemeji Derby also proved decisive in the title race.

After losing the first meeting against AFC Leopards, Gor responded by winning the return leg 1-0 thanks to Alpha Onyango’s goal. The victory not only restored pride but also pushed K’Ogalo back to the top of the table at a crucial stage of the season.

From there, Gor maintained their momentum while rivals dropped important points.

The consistency shown by the squad eventually separated them from the rest of the teams. While others struggled with pressure in the closing stages, Gor continued grinding out results to stay in control of the title race.

Head coach Charles Akonnor has also called on supporters to turn up in large numbers for the final match of the season against Mara Sugar at Nyayo Stadium.

“Peace has defined our season, and peace is our message,” said Akonnor ahead of the final day celebrations.