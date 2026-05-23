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Mustard Seed School swimmers reap big in Nakuru Gala

By Ben Ahenda | May. 23, 2026
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Kenyan swimmer Athena Diamantidis in action. [Courtesy] 

It was a tale of good harvest as Mustard Seed School reaped big in the Kenya Aquatic Association Nakuru Swimming Gala at Mustard Seed International School yesterday.

Mustard’s duo of  Martha Wangui and Kiara Karanja clocked 15 minutes 27.84 secs and 17 minutes 14.78 secs to win the girls' 12-13 year 800 metres freestyle race, respectively.

Natasha Wambui, also of Mustard Seed, then easily won the girls’ 14-15-year 800 metres freestyle in 17.42.68 ahead of Tifany Mugo of Adelaide School, who clocked 17.37.83.

In the boys Under 7-25metres freestyle, Kathrotiya, Diyaan of Aqua Gliders Swimming Club won the race in 29.92 secs ahead of Mustard Seed’s Kulei Nathaniel, who posted 34.61 secs, followed by Anjk Walia of Aqua Gliders in 36.28 secs.

“It was a tough race despite coming third. Next time, I’ll try hard so that I finish first,” said Walia.

Abigail Muriuki of Aquya Gliders won the girls’ 25 metres backstroke in 29.66 secs.

And Audrey Anyango of Nakuru Dolphins won the girls’ 25 metres butterfly in 40.22 secs ahead of teammate Blessing Mathenge, who posted 43.62 secs.

Coordinator Buka Otieno said this is part of their long-time programme in shaping the speed of athletes to match required timings by the national federation in tandem with those of international assignments.

Isaiah Kariuki of Aqua Gliders Swimming Club clocked 21.62 secs to win the 8-9 year boys’ 25 metres freestyle race ahead of Ethan Mburu of Greensteds International School in 22.28 secs, with Avyan Walia of Aqua Gliders Swimming Club coming third in 22.59 secs.

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Related Topics

Kenya Aquatic Association Nakuru Swimming Gala Mustard Seed International School Martha Wangui Kiara Karanja
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