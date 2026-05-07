Kabras Sugar seek more sweetness in Kenya Cup final against KCB

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Kabras Sugar in action against KCB during a past Kenya Cup final. [Kabras Sugar]

Rugby fans are expected to troop into Kakamega this weekend as defending champions Kabras Sugar chase a fifth straight Kenya Cup title in what will be their 11th consecutive final appearance since 2016.

The Sugarmen have become the dominant force in Kenyan rugby over the last decade and now stand on the brink of another historic achievement.

Since lifting their maiden Kenya Cup crown in 2016 under Australian coach Mike Bishop, Kabras have grown from ambitious challengers into serial winners.

Back in 2016, Kabras shocked favourites Impala Saracens 22-5 in a rain-soaked final at the Impala Club to win their first ever title.

Impala had finished top of the regular season standings and were widely tipped to carry the day, but Kabras produced a fearless display that announced their arrival among Kenya’s rugby giants.

Ten years later, the Kakamega-based side are still standing tall.

Current coach Carlos Katywa says the journey to another final has not been easy despite the club’s continued success.

“It’s been a very, very tough road towards this final again,” said Katywa.

“For a successful team, it is usually a three or four-year cycle, but once it goes beyond that it becomes difficult. For us it has been about dedication, discipline and resilience from the players.”

Kabras have built a culture that Katywa believes has kept them ahead of their rivals for years. Rather than only focusing on trophies, the coach says the team pushes itself to improve daily and remain accountable to the community that supports it.

“Our mission is to uplift our community where we come from,” he said.

“We want to become examples for the youngsters and ambassadors for Kakamega County. Every year we ask ourselves what we can do better and what legacy we can leave behind.”

That mentality has turned Kabras into a feared side both at home and across the region. The team has consistently reached finals while also producing players for the national teams.

Katywa believes the club’s values have been central to that rise.

“We built our own culture and our own way of doing things. Discipline, respect and buying into the process are things we take seriously,” he added.

“For us to get the perfect player, we first need to groom a young man. We want these players to become future leaders and good family men.”

However, Kabras head into the final with major selection concerns.

Influential fullback Jone Kubu will miss the match after receiving a red card during the semi-final victory over Blak Blad. The absence of the experienced national team player leaves a huge gap in the backline at a crucial moment of the season.

Katywa admitted Kubu’s suspension has been a painful setback for the team.

“Kubu knows he deserved the red card and he apologised to the opponent and to the team,” said the coach.

“It has left us in a very big predicament and a big hole in the squad.”

Kabras have also struggled with injuries in key positions throughout the campaign, especially among the halfbacks.

The coach revealed that the club lost nearly seven players in those roles during the season, forcing youngsters to step up earlier than expected.

“We had to trust young players and some of them really swam instead of sinking,” he said.

“We even changed Mike Lukusi from fly-half and fullback to scrum-half and he has done extremely well.”

Katywa also hinted that he could recall players involved with the national sevens setup, although he admitted balancing club and country commitments remains difficult.

“We support Shujaa fully because they are representing the country,” he said.

“We want players to be happy and comfortable, so we will speak to them and understand where their mindset is before making final decisions.”

Despite the injury worries and suspensions, excitement is already building in Kakamega as fans prepare for another huge occasion.

The club’s remarkable consistency has transformed the town into one of the country’s rugby strongholds, with supporters expected to fill the Kakamega showground in large numbers as Kabras chase another piece of history.