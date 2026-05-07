Boxers leaving nothing to chance ahead of Nakuru leg

Kenya's Boniface Mogunde (left) in a past fight against Zine El Abidine of Morocco. [File, Standard]

With the first leg of the National Boxing League set to box off in Nakuru next week, boxers have talked of their different ambitions in the fight for top honours.

The event will be held at Nyayo Gardens on May 14-16.

Whereas a number of youngsters who were recently promoted to the top-flight boxing are keen to upstage veterans, they said they are taking a step at a time.