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CHAN scandal: Is the insurance saga just the tip of the iceberg?

By Robert Abong'o | May. 6, 2026
FKF president Hussein Mohammed appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Sports, Culture and Tourism Committee at Bunge Tower, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) internal war took a dramatic turn yesterday after the McDonald Mariga-led National Executive Committee (NEC) wing tabled an explosive dossier before Parliament, accusing the federation’s top leadership of presiding over a deep governance, financial and administrative crisis.

The NEC argued that the current state of the federation’s dealings threatens Kenya’s football credibility and, most importantly, preparation for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

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Related Topics

FKF Leadership Crisis FKF President Hussein Mohammed FKF Insurance Scandal CHAN Insurance Scandal
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