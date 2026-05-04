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Shah emerges top at Sigona Club event

By Mose Sammy | May. 4, 2026
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Hentansh Shah becomes the overall winner of the Brush and Beyond golf tournament.[File,Standard]

Hentansh Shah overcame bad weather to win the opening leg of thev after scoring 38 stableford points after beating 225 golfers at the 18-hole Sigona  Club over the weekend.

Naveed Nanji was second with 37 stableford points while Nilesh Kriplan settled for third place with a similar score of 37.

After the Sigona leg, the event will head to the Muthaiga Golf Club, Kiambu Club, Thika Sports Club, Nakuru Golf Club, Karen Country Club, and Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Nanyuki Sports Club, Limuru Country Club, Eldoret Club, and the Kericho Club will host the other legs.

"I'm thankful to the sponsors for the opportunity to compete and also to  Sigona Golf Club for keeping the course in pristine conditions. My round was rather boring, but despite that, I picked 16 pars, bogeyed the seventh, and birdied the 11th hole thanks to my solid  chipping and putting," Shah said.

Duncan Chege won Division Two with 39 stableford points, while Rose Wahome was the sponsor winner with 31 stableford points.

Sigona Club Chairman, Hanif Tayebjee, led from the front, shooting 78 gross to bag the Gross title. Vihaan Khilan Shah was the junior winner with 28 stableford points.

John Murii won in the visitors category after scoring 35 stableford points, ahead of the guest winner, Alex Mutinda, who posted 35 stableford points.

In the power contest, Mary Wainaina claimed the Longest Drive lady prize while Adam Tayebjee bombed his drive on the par-four sixth hole to win the Longest Drive Man title, while Nilesh Kirkland and Maureen Wroe showed clinical precision to win Nearest to Pin prizes.

 

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