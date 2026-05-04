Bill for two decades of failure by football officials is now due

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Harambee Stars players during training on September 8, 2025. [File, Standard]

From 2004 Fifa suspension to the recent Chan scandal, Kenyan football has been a masterclass in institutional self-destruction. AFCON 2027 is 18 months away. The bill for two decades of failure is now due, and so is the plan to settle it.

Kenya has never lacked football talent. What it has consistently lacked is the institutional backbone to convert talent into results. Footballers produced in informal academies across 47 counties never had a system worthy of them. That is the core of Kenya's failure: not the players, but the pipeline.

In 2004, Fifa suspended Kenya. The federation was renamed, new faces appeared in boardroom photographs, and the world was told things would change. They did not. The underlying culture, patronage, opacity, and personal enrichment survived the restructure entirely intact.

By 2022, Fifa was back, installing its second Normalisation Committee in two decades. The same script. Different actors.

Morocco, Senegal, and the Ivory Coast, the nations that now dominate African football, each spent years building a shared footballing identity across every age group. Kenya has never had one. No defined playing philosophy. No coherent pressing structure. No system is rehearsed over time. Egypt 2019 proved it: Harambee Stars qualified for their first Afcon in 15 years, then exited in the group stage without a win, looking like talented individuals wearing the same shirt. That is entirely the federation's failure.

Personnel changes without structural reform produce nothing. Kenya has run that experiment 20 times. Is the result always the same?

Then came the scandal that confirmed every concern. Football Kenya Federation (FKF) wired Sh42.48 million to Riskwell Insurance Brokers Limited, a company registered five weeks before Chan kicked off, unlicensed, and with no tax returns filed. Three established, licensed insurers had already submitted quotes ranging from Sh26 million to Sh29 million. FKF chose the ghost company and paid more.

Whether Chan participants, officials, and spectators had any valid insurance cover at all remains unanswered. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is now investigating. FKF president Hussein Mohamed has been suspended. Bank accounts are frozen. Kenya, 18 months from co-hosting Afcon 2027, is under continental scrutiny for all the wrong reasons.

Sponsors do not write cheques to federations under EACC investigation. Broadcasters do not sign deals with accounts frozen. The commercial infrastructure demands of Afcon 2027 cannot be built on the rubble of a Sh42 million scandal.

A company registered five weeks before the tournament. Unlicensed. No tax returns. Paid Sh42 million. This is not mismanagement. This is theft wearing a suit?

The path forward is not complicated. It requires political will and a refusal to accept the cosmetic over the structural. A legally binding, independently audited National Football Development Framework, with real consequences for non-delivery, must replace the endless parade of policy papers.

A national youth academy must scout players from all 47 counties, not just Nairobi. A defined playing philosophy must be mandated within six months and embedded within a year. The Kenyan Premier League must be professionalised with licensed stadiums, audited accounts, and wage protection.

An independent Football Integrity Unit with prosecutorial referral powers must be established immediately. A full forensic audit of FKF finances since 2022 must be completed before Afcon 2027 preparations advance further.

Talanta Stadium must be delivered by December 2026, not as a ceremony but as a functioning venue with a management plan and measurable legacy targets for every host city.

And the funding question must be settled honestly. A ring-fenced Sh2 billion annual football development fund, co-financed by the national government, county governments, and a structured reinvestment levy on the betting industry, which extracts billions from Kenyan football's fanbase every year, is not radical. It is overdue.

The world is coming to Kenya in 2027. The question is whether it will find a country that has finally got serious, or one still searching for someone else to blame.

- The writer is a communications expert