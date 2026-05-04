Home player Sang tees off to victory at Sunset tourney in Nyali

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Willy Sang won the top prize at the Sunset Golfing Society at Nyali Golf and Country Club.[File,Standard]

Home player Willy Sang won the top prize at the Sunset Golfing Society at Nyali Golf and Country Club on Saturday.

He survived on a two way count back score of 38 stable ford points to emerge the overall winner of the day, beating a team of 215 players.

“The course was challenging with tricky pin hole positions, though playing well and remained focused and patient to win. Thanks to all the organisers and my four-ball team, the day was great, and let's do this again," said Sang.

He had tied on the same score with Aamil Mughal and Niran Hiran, who were the Nyali male winners and runners up, respectively.

Shem Aboge claimed the Sunset Men winner’s prize on 36 points, while L. Oito was the runner-up with a countback score of 35 points, tying with third-placed Geoffrey Opiyo.

The Nyali senior prize was won by Atul Shah on 34 points, and Niall Chauhan scored 36 points to win the junior prize.

Truphena Oyaro proved her dominance by emerging the Nyali Lady’s winner with 38 points, and Mary Mariga brought 35 points for the runners up slot.

Lynette Oketch clinched the Sunset Lady’s prize after carding 37 points, beating Elizabeth Weke to the runner-up slot by four points.

Nyali high handicappers were won on 39 points by Tommy Mohamed, while Virginia Wangari on 377 points and Kennedy Kimundi with 36 points were the guests and winners and runners up.

Elsewhere at Kericho Golf Club on the same day, Tobias Messo brought 41 points to emerge the overall nett winner of the KenGen tournament as George Kirer claimed the runner up slot on 40 points, while Reuben Langat won the top gross prize with 79 gross.

Lorna Kipngot beat the ladies to win the top prize with 36 points, while Lawrence Tesot brought 36 points to win the Division One prize, with Richard Korir on 38 points and Dennis Yegon on 39 points taking up the Division Two and Three top prizes.