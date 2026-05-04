Champions Thunder narrow gap on league leaders KPA

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Ulinzi Warriors' Elisha Odhiambo (left) and Dan Mbugua of Blades battle for ball control during a KBF Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Reigning Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Men’s Premier League champions Nairobi City Thunder are now just one point shy of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) who are at the peak of the table.

Thunder who are looking to successfully defend the title also moved into the top two following a successful weekend out that saw them maintain their perfect run. They have 16 points, one less than the dockers who have played nine.

Thunder who have been unbeaten in the past two seasons are keen to win the remaining four matches and end the first leg on top of the standings. They beat Umoja 78-66 and African Nazarene University (ANU) Wolfpacks 83-79 to prove that they are in full control of the league.

Former champions ULinzi Warriors and Umoja Basketball are tied on 15 points. The soldiers who registered mixed results this weekend losing to Strathmore University Blades 55-62 and recovering to beat ANU Wolfpacks 77-67 have played nine matches, won six and lost three.

Umoja on the other hand ended the first leg campaign on a dull note losing last two encounters.

After falling to Thunder, they failed to bounce back, succumbing to a 61-77 defeat to Stanbic Shields. They won six matches, lost four and forfeited one to former holders KPA in what they claim was an unfair decision by KBF to award the match to their opponents.

In their defence, Umoja had together with KPA honoured the match but were turned away due to unavailability of the Nyayo Gymnasium. With the dockers having come all the way from Mombasa, KBF then rescheduled the game and sought an alternative venue but most Umoja players were unavailable due to work commitments hence the forfeiture.

Equity Bank Dumas who were not in action have 13 points same as Stanbic Shields in fifth and sixth while Strathmore University Blades who had a fruitful weekend out are seventh with 11 from four wins and three losses. Blades leaped into the top eight following their brilliant show against Ulinzi Warriors and ANU Wolfpacks.

Eldonets Platinum and University of Nairobi (UoN) Terror also have 11 points. Moischers Basketball Club lead from the wrong end of the table while ANU who suffered three straight defeats are second from the bottom. Lakeside who beat Terror 54-51 are 10th with eight points from two wins and four losses.

In the women’s title hunt, defending champions KPA opened a five-point gap at the top of the table following their 101-38 win against debutants Lady Titans. They have 18 points from nine matches while Stanbic Aces who were not in action this weekend are second with 13 same as last season’s silver medalists Zetech University Sparks who had a tough weekend dropping points in two losses.

Eldonets Ladies left Nairobi a happy lot following double victory which propelled them out of the relegation zone. They beat Zetech Sparks 61-58 and Dream Girls 76-61 to earn four crucial points and move into the top eight.