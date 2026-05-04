Sprinters now shift focus to Ultimate and World Championships after Gaborone show

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Kenya’s Mercy Chebet receives a baton from Kelvin Kiprotich Tonui in the mixed 4x400m relay qualifying round 1 during the Gaborone 26 World Athletics Relays at the National Stadium on May 2, 2026. [AFP]

Relay performances from the global action in Botswana that came to a close on Sunday was a rough picture of two forthcoming shows – the Ultimate Championships and the World Athletics Championships.

Sprint powerhouses including USA, Jamaica and Great Britain among others stamped authority as they booked tickets to the two global contests.

The inaugural Ultimate Championships is set for Budapest on September 11-13 this year while the 2027 Beijing Championships is slated for September 11-19.

Kenya fielded five teams for the World Relays in Gaborone, but the mixed 4x400m relay squad proved the country’s potential in the tactical event.

The quartet of Mercy Oketch, David Sanayek, Mercy Chebet and Brian Tinega finished fourth in the final but in the process qualified for the Ultimate Championship. They had on Saturday qualified for the 2027 Beijing World Championships after placing second in their Heat.

Other teams attempted to impress in the first ever World Relays to be run on African soil, but rivals showcased top-notch tactics and speed and bagged medals as well as places in the two international championships.

Oketch, the most decorated in the 4x400m squad said punching a ticket to the Ultimate Championship was a big win for Kenya.

“Most of the time, when we compete at high level competitions, we run 3:11, 3:10 and 3:15 but we have achieved a 3:09. We are still working on our speed and we are hoping for our best,” Oketch said, adding that she hoped that the season turns out to be the best for her.

Jamaica’s Briana Williams celebrates victory in the women's 4x100m relay final during the Gaborone 26 World Athletics Relays at the National Stadium on May 3, 2026. [AFP]

They qualified alongside podium finishers Great Britain, Italy and Jamaica, as well as Spain and USA.

Only the top six in the mixed relay earned their qualification for the Ultimate Championship.

Aside from the relays, Kenyan world champions such as Faith Kipyegon (1,500m) and Emmanuel Wanyonyi (800m) already qualified for the inaugural Ultimate Championship.

Team Kenya also promised to correct mistakes after picking key lessons from the Gaborone show.

Africa’s fastest 100m sprinter, who was Kenya’s poster boy in the men’s 4x100m, Ferdinand Omanyala believes that changeover and speed needs improvement.

“I’m looking forward to more competitions and opportunities this year, and I’m sure we will be in Beijing (World Championships) next year,” said Omanyala.

Records also fell in the historic World Relays competition.

Jamaica improved on their own world mixed 4x100m record from the heats, clocking 39.62 in the final. Canada, who had set a world record in the first heat on Saturday, finished second in the final.

On the final day on Sunday, hosts Botswana proved their mettle as an African sprint powerhouse after chalking up victory in the men’s 4x400m.

Botswana not only secured their place at the World Championships, but also shattered the competition record with 2:54.47 as they confirmed that home fans were on their side.

According to World Athletics, the world champions delivered the performance the home crowd had come to see and that their time was not only a national record and the fastest ever recorded at the World Relays, but also the third-fastest performance in history. Botswana had carried huge expectations of the African continent as they exploded off the blocks in the men’s 4x400m.