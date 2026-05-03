Kenyan stars hoping for medals in World Relays finals

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From left: Kenya’s Kevin Tonui, Mercy Oketch, Mercy Chebet and George Mutinda after finishing second in the 4×400m mixed relay at the 2026 World Relays in Gaborone, Botswana. [NOC-K Media]

Kenya posted mixed results on day one of the World Athletics Relays show in Gaborone, Botswana.

The country is eyeing podium spots in a number of events, including the mixed 4x400m and 4x100m relay races in the final day of the global show this evening.

This is after it produced an outstanding performance in the mixed 4x400m relay, finishing second with an African and national record. They finished behind winners Great Britain in Heat 3.

Although Kenya did not win the highly competitive Heat 3 of the mixed 4x400m, Mercy Oketch anchored the country’s arsenals to a phenomenal second place and an automatic qualification to the Beijing World Championships next year.

Oketch took the baton from George Mutinda in the second of the four 400m, and Kenya blasted from a third position at the change of batons to the top in the next handover to Kelvin Kipkorir Tonui, who produced a mouthwatering.

Tonui opened a comfortable lead in the second-last 400m, and he handed over the baton to Mercy Chebet, who impressed in the final lap but was overpowered in the last 10m by Great Britain’s Yemi John.

A confident Oketch said they were upbeat as they got ready for the second and final day.

“I’m always after the records. I’m happy for running an African and national record. All our eyes are on the medals,” Oketch said.

Great Britain (Alex Haydock-Wilson, Lina Nielsen, Jake Minshull and Yemi John) won the Heat in a world-lead time of 3:09.69 as Kenya secured their second place in a 3:09.87 area record.

Kenya was followed by Italy (Lorenzo Benati, Anna Polinari, Vladimir Aceti and Eloisa Coiro), who came in third, and fourth-placed France, which fielded a squad comprising Muhammad Kounta, Amandine Brossier, Predea Monounou and Louise Maraval.

Kenya did not, however, qualify for a ticket to Beijing in the mixed 4x100m after placing fourth in Heat 3 during the qualifying races.

But they qualified for round two of the qualifications for the final, and if they produce another strong performance, then they might compete in the final.

The country’s quartet of Moses Wasike, Milcent Ndoro, Dennis Mwai and national 400m record holder Mercy Oketch finished behind the winners of the Heat Jamaica, which fielded Olympic champion Ackeem Blake and compatriots Tina Clayton, Kadrian Goldson and Tia Clayton, and topped the Heat in a 39.99 world record time.

Wasike described the performance as a good run and promised more training after achieving a national record.

“We have learnt and we are going to improve,” Wasike said.

Denis Mwai said: “We feel good because we went out there and we tried our best and we lowered the national record.”

Ndoro said she achieved her dream of being part of the squad that is flying Kenyan colours in Gaborone. She added that the team was ready for today’s contests.

USA and hosts Botswana in Heat 1 of the high-stakes men’s 4x100m in Gaborone.

Ferdinand Omanyala-led quartet comprising Mark Otieno, Ronald Kiprono and Meshack Babu placed fifth in Heat 1 of the 4x100m, a contest won by Canadian Olympic gold medal quartet of Andre De Grasse, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Aaron Brown.

“I’m hoping that we can get back stronger tomorrow. It is a good exposure, and we are hosting in Africa. We are hoping to get into a top level like this. We have to go back and see where to make corrections and try and get a personal best,” Omanyala said.

Defending champions of the men’s 4x400m, South Africa proved their mettle, winning Heat 2 of the relay in 2:57.30, which is a world lead.

Hosts Botswana settled for second place after a baton changeover mishap as Collen Kebinatshipi handed over to teammate Bayapo Ndori in Heat 1 of the men’s 4x400m, which was won by Australia in a 2:57.30 world lead.