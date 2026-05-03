Champions Police Bullets shoot down Vihiga Queens

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Trinity Starlets' Elizabeth Muteshi and Lorna Nyabutoi (left) of Kenya Police Bullets in their FKF Women Premier League round 10 fixtures match at Police Sacco Stadium. [File, Standard]

Champions Kenya Police Bullets subjected former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women’s Premier League champions Vihiga Queens to a humiliating 9-0 beating in a match played yesterday at Police Sacco Stadium.

The victory saw Police inch closer to defending their title and extending their reign to three years in a row. They cemented their place at the peak of the table with 46 points, two more than their closest challengers, Ulinzi Starlets, who also had a successful day out.

Emily Moranga gave Police the lead by the quarter-hour mark, then doubled their lead five minutes later.

Margret Kunihira, who also netted a brace, made it 3-0 in the 37th minute to give her side a 3-0 advantage at the breather. Bullets totally outplayed Vihiga Queens in the second half when Terry Engesha made it 4-0 in the 55th minute.

The goals destroyed Vihiga’s game plan, leaving them with no clue of how to stop Police attackers from scoring. Lorna Nyarinda, Faith Mboya, Zeina Namulenge and Rebecca Okwaro scored one goal apiece to give the law enforcers the huge victory.

At Ulinzi Sports Complex, Ulinzi Starlets bounced back from last weekend’s disappointing defeat to champions Police Bullets to thrash debutants Gideon Starlets 5-0 and remain in the race for the title.

Gideon Starlets were no match for the soldiers who dominated the encounter from start to the final whistle.

Former Archbishop Njenga High School duo of Elizabeth Mideva and Sharlene Nambengele bagged a brace each, while Beverline Adika, who joined the soldiers last year from Zetech University Sparks, netted once.

Mideva opened the scoring for Ulinzi in the 16th minute, with Nambengele striking six minutes later. Gideon Starlets tightened their defence in a damage control move that would see the first half end 2-0.

Adika added the third goal in the 64th minute, making it impossible for the Homabay-based side to recover.

Nambengele added her second in the 79th minute, with Mideva completing her brace in added time.

While the victory kept the soldiers hot on the heels of holders and league leaders Police Bullets, the defeat dimmed Gideon Starlets' hopes of remaining in the top tier.

In another encounter, Kibera Soccer Women edged out Bungoma Queens 4-3 to register their ninth win and cement their place in the top five at Dandora Stadium.

Despite their guests taking a 13th-minute lead, they rallied from behind to take a 3-1 half-time advantage and take charge of the game going into the second half.

The second half was evenly contested as Bungoma Queens fought on in a bid to equalise and salvage a point from their city trip.

However, Kibera refused to let victory slip out of their hands, scoring a fourth goal and protecting their lead to carry the day. At Nyang’ori Grounds, Soccer Assassins netted in the death to beat Zetech Sparks by a solitary goal.