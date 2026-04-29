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International hockey tournament set for Sikh Union Club

By Standard Sports | Apr. 29, 2026
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Patiala team celebrates victory during Vaisakhi Sports Festival, the first of the events to mark Sikh Union Centenary celebrations. [Courtesy]

The Sikh Union Vaisakhi Sports Festival and Treasure Hunt might be over, but the excitement is just getting started! 

The celebrations got underway with the Vaisakhi Festival weekend on April 3-5, at the Sikh Union grounds followed by the Treasurer Hunt on April 19 with a high-level Cricket tournament last weekend. 

Kenya international Sukhdeep Singh was the star attraction as the Sikh Union Cricket Centenary Cup began with a bang at the Clubhouse grounds. The explosive 8-over tournament, marking 100 years of cricket at the club, will culminate with the finals next weekend. 

In the opening clash, Sikh Union Lions defeated Nairobi Royals by 21 runs. Nairobi Royals won the toss and elected to field first. Sikh Union Lions posted 109/5 in their allotted 8 overs. In reply, Nairobi Royals were bowled out for 88/6 in 7.1 overs, falling 21 runs short. 

Cricket coordinator Sukhdeep lived up to his billing. He blasted an impressive 34 off just 11 balls, laced with two boundaries and three sixes, to claim both Player of the Match and Best Batter accolades in the match. Jasraj Kundi supported with the ball, picking up two wickets to be named Best Bowler. The cricket tournament started on April 25-26 and runs through the weekend of May 1-3.

Today the Centenary golf tournament tees off at Sigona Golf Club bringing together 190 golfers. weekend.

The Vaisakhi Festival brought together six teams and over 200 kids who participated in various sports, including football, darts, and more. 

Sikh Union Club under the chairmanship of Hardial Kalsi has lined up a series of events to mark the occasion, including an international hockey tournament to be played on a newly laid blue Astroturf surface featuring 10 teams from Malaysia, India and United Kingdom.

The hockey tournament, scheduled for May 1-9, promises to be a highlight of the celebrations.

"Standards have been set and only the sky's the limit," said Kalsi at the conclusion of the Vaisakhi Festival.  

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Related Topics

Vaisakhi Sports Festival Kenya International Sukhdeep Singh Sikh Union Cricket Centenary Cup Nairobi Royals
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