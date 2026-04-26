FIFA, CAF demand answers from FKF over suspension of top officials

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Embattled Football Kenya Federation President Hussein Mohammed. [FKF Media]

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is under mounting scrutiny after world football governing body FIFA, in coordination with the Confederation of African Football, raised concerns over a controversial resolution that saw three senior officials ordered to step aside.

The decision affects FKF President Hussein Rashid Mohammed, Acting Secretary General Dennis Gicheru, and National Executive Committee (NEC) member Abdullahi Yusuf Ibrahim.

It has sparked questions regarding governance procedures and compliance with FKF statutes.

In a formal communication, FIFA confirmed it had been informed that the FKF NEC adopted the resolution on or around April 24, 2026, requiring the three officials to step aside on a provisional basis.

FIFA is now seeking comprehensive clarification on how the decision was reached, focusing on whether due process was followed during the NEC meeting.

Among the details requested are proof of how the meeting was convened, the official agenda, evidence of quorum and voting outcomes, and documentation supporting the resolution.

The global body has also asked FKF to confirm whether the affected officials were granted a fair hearing before the decision and to submit all reports, materials, and any additional documentation used to justify the move.

FIFA and CAF are jointly assessing whether the procedures adhered to FKF statutes, in a move that could have significant implications for the federation’s leadership and governance.

FKF has been given until May 1, 2026, to submit all the requested information.