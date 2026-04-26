Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

FIFA, CAF demand answers from FKF over suspension of top officials

By Mate Tongola | Apr. 26, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Embattled Football Kenya Federation President Hussein Mohammed. [FKF Media]

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is under mounting scrutiny after world football governing body FIFA, in coordination with the Confederation of African Football, raised concerns over a controversial resolution that saw three senior officials ordered to step aside.

The decision affects FKF President Hussein Rashid Mohammed, Acting Secretary General Dennis Gicheru, and National Executive Committee (NEC) member Abdullahi Yusuf Ibrahim. 

It has sparked questions regarding governance procedures and compliance with FKF statutes.

In a formal communication, FIFA confirmed it had been informed that the FKF NEC adopted the resolution on or around April 24, 2026, requiring the three officials to step aside on a provisional basis.

FIFA is now seeking comprehensive clarification on how the decision was reached, focusing on whether due process was followed during the NEC meeting. 

Among the details requested are proof of how the meeting was convened, the official agenda, evidence of quorum and voting outcomes, and documentation supporting the resolution.

The global body has also asked FKF to confirm whether the affected officials were granted a fair hearing before the decision and to submit all reports, materials, and any additional documentation used to justify the move.

FIFA and CAF are jointly assessing whether the procedures adhered to FKF statutes, in a move that could have significant implications for the federation’s leadership and governance.

FKF has been given until May 1, 2026, to submit all the requested information.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

FIFA CAF Hussein Mohamed
.

Latest Stories

What your body's natural smell reveals about you
What your body's natural smell reveals about you
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2 hrs ago
The jab effect: How malaria vaccine is quietly saving Kisumu's children
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2 hrs ago
Deadly raid as seven are killed, shops torched in Kitui village
Eastern
By Philip Muasya
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Triumphant Entry: Anti-Ruto fury fuels ODM party battle as faction storms Kisumu
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Triumphant Entry: Anti-Ruto fury fuels ODM party battle as faction storms Kisumu
Deadly raid as seven are killed, shops torched in Kitui village
By Philip Muasya 2 hrs ago
Deadly raid as seven are killed, shops torched in Kitui village
Miss World in Tanzania, lesson for Kenya?
By Boniface Mithika 2 hrs ago
Miss World in Tanzania, lesson for Kenya?
I will not kneel before Gachagua, Ruto says
By Phares Mutembei 2 hrs ago
I will not kneel before Gachagua, Ruto says
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved