Omanyala, Thomas, Wanyonyi shine at Kip Keino Classic

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Kenya’s sprint star Ferdinand Omanyala delighted home fans after clocking 9.96 seconds to win the men’s 100m at the seventh edition of the Absa Kip Keino Classic held at Nyayo National Stadium.

It was the second time in a week that Africa’s fastest man dipped below the 10-second mark, following his victory at the Addis Ababa Grand Prix in Ethiopia.

The men’s 100m final was tense, with two false starts leading to the disqualification of South Africa’s Gift Leotlela.

Omanyala’s win marked redemption after last season’s third-place finish at Ulinzi Sports Complex, which had disappointed local fans.

Kenya dominated the men’s 800m, with Kelvin Kimtai leading a clean sweep after clocking 1:43.63. He was followed by Alex Ngeno (1:44.12) and Noah Kibet (1:44.44).

Mercy Oketch successfully defended her women’s 400m title, clocking 50.17 seconds to beat a strong international field and set a season’s best.

Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi thrilled the crowd in the men’s 1500m, winning in 3:34.11.

“Kenya is improving in athletics, and in the first two laps, the wave light helped me a lot. There is time for everything, and I would love to tell all the dreamers to keep working hard. I ran this 1500m for endurance, but my focus for the season is the 800m and to run very fast,” said Wanyonyi.

In the field events, Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharang set a new meet record in the men’s javelin with a throw of 89.28m.

Germany’s Thomas Röhler took silver (83.33m), while Kenya’s Julius Yego finished fourth (79.87m).

“This was my first gold-level event, and I’m happy for the warm welcome I received. I want to inspire young kids in Sri Lanka by showing them that anything is possible,” said Tharang.

Yego added: “I feel good… this being my first competitive event of the season. My rhythm is poor, and that’s what I need to work on for consistency. My target is the Africa Senior Championship next month.”

Canada’s Camryn Rogers set a meet record in the women’s hammer throw with a distance of 80.03m.

France’s Rose Loga (75.19m) and Iceland’s Guðrún Hallgrímsdóttir followed, both posting personal bests.

“It’s been amazing—a meet record. I’m very satisfied. The atmosphere here is incredible,” said Rogers.

Kenya’s Joyce Biwot posted a personal best of 9:55.26 to win the women’s 3000m steeplechase, ahead of Ethiopia’s Zeritu Daba, who clocked a season’s best.

Kenya also swept the top seven places in the men’s 5000m, with Cornelius Kemboi winning in 13:09.31, followed by Frankline Kibet, who set a personal best of 13:10.70.

Norway’s Amalie Iuel delivered a standout performance in the women’s 400m hurdles, clocking 54.12 seconds to secure a meet record and world lead while defending her title for the third consecutive year.

“I love Kip Keino. It has an amazing track and atmosphere. I’m extremely happy to have a personal best, meet record and world lead,” she said.

American sprint star Gabby Thomas stole the show in the women’s sprints, winning both the 100m and 200m.

She clocked 11.01 seconds to win the 100m, ahead of Cambrea Sturgis, with Maia McCoy finishing third.

Thomas returned to dominate the 200m, posting a world-leading 21.89 seconds, while Sturgis set a meet record of 21.93. Kenya’s Millicent Ndoro finished third with a personal best of 23.21.

“It was great. Kenya is a nice place to compete. To win both the 100m and 200m is incredible,” said Thomas.

Kenya’s Mirriam Cherop won the women’s 1500m in 4:08.49 after fending off strong Ethiopian and Ugandan competition.

In the women’s 800m, Lilian Odira settled for second place after being edged out by Ethiopian rivals.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Kelvin Kiprotich finished third in the men’s 400m behind South Africa’s Zakithi Nene and Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga.