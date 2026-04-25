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CHAN scandal: Hussein pushed out of Kandanda House after Sh42 million expose

By David Odongo | Apr. 25, 2026
Ousted FKF president Hussein Mohammed. [FKF Media]

After a hard-hitting investigative story published by The Standard, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Executive Committee has forced beleaguered president Hussein Mohammed to step aside.

The story published exclusively by this paper and aired on our sister channel KTN exposed how the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, was staged without valid insurance cover, and the money meant for insurance was allegedly wired to Hussein’s account.

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Related Topics

CHAN Scandal CHAN Insurance Scandal FKF President Hussein Mohammed Football Kenya Federation
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