Carrick not chasing answer on Man Utd future

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The English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England, on April 22, 2026. [AFP]

Michael Carrick said he loves managing Manchester United but is not "chasing" an answer on his future as the club close in on a Champions League spot.

United's former midfielder was appointed as head coach until the end of the season following Ruben Amorim's acrimonious exit in January.

Carrick has masterminded wins against Manchester City and Arsenal during an impressive spell that has lifted United to third in the Premier League.

But he still has no clarity on his future.

"I've said it many times, I enjoy being here, I enjoy the role I'm in," Carrick said on Thursday, ahead of Monday's home match against Brentford.

"We've had some good results and we're in decent shape. I think there's a lot (of the season) to go, we still want to keep improving, there's layers that we want to get to, really. I'll see, you know.

"I keep saying the same things every week. There's only so much I can say in terms of that, but I've said it many times.

"Again, I enjoy being here, I love being here. It's a real privilege to be in the position I am but thriving with the responsibility that we've got."

The former England international, 44, said he was unsure when he would get clarity over his future.

"Genuinely it's not something in terms of deadlines that I'm really chasing. I think it'll become clear when it's going to become clear."