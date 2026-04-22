Starlets climb FIFA rankings after impressive show

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Kenya’s Junior Starlets players celebrate scoring against Namibia during the return leg of their 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier on April 18, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya’s women’s national football team, Harambee Starlets, have climbed five places in the latest FIFA world rankings, rising to position 128 globally in a move that reflects their growing competitiveness on the international stage.

The team confirmed the milestone in a brief but upbeat message shared on their official platforms, expressing confidence in their upward trajectory. “Up we go! We move up to 128th in the FIFA World Rankings. The journey continues,” read the statement.

The latest rise follows an encouraging performance during the recently concluded Women’s FIFA Series hosted at Nyayo National Stadium, where the Starlets finished as runners-up in a four-nation mini-tournament.

Under the guidance of head coach Beldine Odemba, the team demonstrated resilience and cohesion against higher-ranked opponents.

They registered a notable 2-0 victory over the India women's national football team, ranked 69th globally, before falling 2-0 in the final to the highly-rated Australia women's national football team, who sit 15th in the world.

Kenya’s recent results four wins and one loss played a key role in boosting their ranking, placing them just behind Zimbabwe and above Palestine in the current standings.

Globally, the rankings continue to be dominated by traditional powerhouses, with Spain, United States, England, and Germany occupying the top positions.

On the African continent, the Nigeria women's national football team remain the highest-ranked side at position 36 globally, followed by South Africa, Ghana, and Morocco.

Kenya is currently ranked 28th in Africa, signaling steady progress as the team continues to rebuild and strengthen its squad.

The rise also builds on their December 2025 ranking, which came after they secured qualification for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), ending a nine-year absence from the continental showpiece.

Regionally, within the CECAFA zone, the Starlets are ranked second behind Tanzania women's national football team, who are placed 121st globally, Ethiopia and Uganda follow in third and fourth positions respectively.

Odemba has previously emphasized the importance of such international tournaments in building team chemistry and exposing players to high-level competition a factor that appears to be paying dividends.

The Starlets will now shift their focus to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to run from July 26 to August 16.

A strong performance at the tournament could further elevate their global standing and solidify their position among Africa’s emerging football forces.

The Harambee Starlets appear firmly on an upward path as they continue their journey back to the top tier of African women’s football.