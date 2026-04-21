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Patel and Kipkorir defy the odds to win Coast Junior Open

By Maarufu Mohamed | Apr. 21, 2026
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Sigona Golf Club's Maahir Patel and Cherono Kipkorir of Royal Nairobi Golf Club after emerging winners at the fourth NCBA Coast Junior Open at Nyali, on April 20, 2026. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Junior golfers proved tougher than the weather as they turned rain into memories at the 18-hole par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club championship course.

The 96 juniors, aged 21 years to 13 years, drawn from the coast and across the country and Ghana, battled the unexpected downpour in the fourth NCBA Coast Junior Open held on Saturday to Monday.

As parents formed a gallery of umbrellas for their children, the three-day challenge concluded in a thrilling fashion.

The standout performances and a dramatic finish saw Maahir Patel and Cherono Kipkorir eventually smile to the podium after being crowned the overall boy and girl junior champions, respectively.

Patel of Sigona Golf Club beat Ghana’s Kingsley Afful to the title.

The two players were tied heading into the 18th hole, but Patel held his nerve to secure victory with a crucial par, while Afful carded a bogey.

Patel then closed with a round of 77 gross to finish at 15-over-par 228 gross, just one shot ahead of second-placed Afful at 16-over-par 229 gross.

“If someone told me at the start that I would go on to win, I wouldn’t have believed them. I dedicate this win to my parents for their support,” said Patel.

The tournament competed for the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) order of merit points by the juniors and saw the day two leader, Justin Ngeera from Vet Lab Sports Club, finish at 18-over-par 231 gross, settling for the 14-15 years old boy winner slot.

In the girls' division, Cherono Kipkorir of Royal Nairobi Golf Club delivered a composed performance to secure the title with a total of 21-over-par 234 gross, following rounds of 81, 78, and 75 gross.

“I would like to thank my parents, Nyali Golf & Country Club, the Junior Golf Foundation and NCBA Bank for organising and supporting this tournament. This is my first major junior tournament after a break due to injury, and I am excited to be the champion here,” said Kipkorir.

Both champions also shared their excitement at earning entry into the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR), marking an important milestone in their golfing careers.

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Junior Golfers Nyali Golf and Country Club Royal Nairobi Golf Club Sigona Golf Club
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