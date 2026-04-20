Kenyan double-double as Korir, Lokedi defend Boston Marathon crowns

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John Korir of Kenya (left) and Sharon Lokedi of Kenya pose for a portrait during a trophy presentation after taking first place in the men's and women's divisions during the 130th Boston Marathon on April 20, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. [AFP]

Defending champions John Korir and Sharon Lokedi completed a Kenyan double-double at the Boston Marathon on Monday, both delivering tactical masterpieces to clinch back-to-back victories in the 130th edition of the prestigious road race.

Korir took advantage of perfect racing conditions to claim the fourth marathon win of his career with a majestic performance to win the men's race in a new course record.

The 29-year-old defending champion bided his time before pulling away from Ethiopia's Milkesa Mengesha after 20 miles to finish in a time of 2hr 1min 52sec.

Korir's winning time obliterated the previous course record of 2hr 03min 02sec set by Geoffrey Mutai in 2011.

Tanzania's world champion Alphonce Simbu finished second in 2hr 02min 47sec, sprinting past Kenya's Benson Kipruto down the closing straight.

Korir's second Boston victory follows his wins at the Chicago Marathon in 2024 and the Valencia Marathon in December.

Korir's serene victory was in stark contrast to last year's Boston win, when the Kenyan fell during the early stages of the race before recovering to clinch a memorable win.

"This year was a breeze for me because I had no problems at the start or at the finish," Korir said afterwards. "It felt like a race back home with all the people cheering. It was in my mind to set the course record and I thank God that he fulfilled my wishes."

'Patient' Lokedi dominates

Korir's emphatic win in the men's race was emulated by Lokedi in the women's elite event, who took the tape in 2hr 18min 51sec.

The 32-year-old collected the third major marathon victory of her career after emerging from a crowded pack of around a dozen runners over the final six miles.

Lokedi broke clear after 21.7 miles with compatriots Loice Chemnung and Irine Cheptai alongside her, and then kicked again to lead by eight seconds from Chemnung at the 23-mile mark.

Lokedi showed no sign of flagging over the final few miles and led by 33 seconds heading into the final mile before kicking for home to complete a third major marathon win after victories in New York in 2022 and Boston in 2025.

Chemnung finished 44 seconds behind in second place, with Mary Ngugi-Cooper third in 2hr 20min 07sec.

Lokedi said patience had been the key to her victory -- and revealed that encouragement from a young fan had helped spur her finish.

"It just felt so good -- I just kept telling myself 'Be patient, be humble, you can do this'," Lokedi said.

"And then I saw a little girl who said 'You got this ladies!'. And it was so cute, and that was what I needed."

Lokedi also said her friend and compatriot Hellen Obiri -- a Boston winner in 2023 and 2024 and runner-up behind Lokedi in 2025 who missed Monday's race -- had also offered support.

"I really wish I had (Hellen) there, but she texted me yesterday and said 'I know you can do it, I believe in you -- just go out there and show them who you are'," Lokedi said.