Mvurya hosts new CAF boss, unveils AFCON 2027 roadmap

Audio By Vocalize

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya meets newly appointed Confederation of African Football (CAF) Acting Secretary General Samson Adamu on April 14, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya has stepped up preparations for the historic co-hosting of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya signaling a renewed push for regional coordination and global-standard delivery.

Speaking in Nairobi while hosting newly appointed Confederation of African Football (CAF) Acting Secretary General Samson Adamu, Mvurya revealed that Kenya, alongside Tanzania and Uganda, will next week convene a high-level “Pamoja meeting” aimed at unlocking critical policy decisions ahead of the tournament.

The three East African nations won the rights to jointly host AFCON 2027, marking the first time the prestigious continental showpiece will be staged across the region. The bid, dubbed “Pamoja” (Swahili for “together”), has been widely viewed as a symbol of regional unity and ambition.

“There are a number of decisions we will be making next week because we will be having a Pamoja meeting that will bring together ministers to discuss matters such as visas, tax exemptions and many others,” Mvurya said.

“CAF will be a key facilitator of the event, and we will be announcing the roadmap that will guide the three East African countries towards AFCON 2027.”

The meeting is expected to address long-standing logistical hurdles that have often complicated cross-border sporting events in Africa. Key among them are harmonized visa regimes to ease fan movement, tax waivers for teams and sponsors, and coordinated infrastructure development.

Mvurya emphasized that Kenya remains fully committed to delivering a tournament that meets international standards, noting that preparations are already underway across multiple fronts.

“We had a brief courtesy meeting and first point as a government is to congratulate him for his new responsibility and reaffirm commitment of the government of Kenya to host AFCON. Right now we have a lot of activities before us to make sure we host a successful tournament,” he said.

The visit by Adamu marks one of his first official engagements since his elevation to CAF’s top administrative role, having previously served as Director of Competitions.

His presence underscores CAF’s increasing involvement in ensuring that the East African hosts meet the strict requirements associated with the tournament.

Mvurya also used the occasion to commend Adamu on his promotion, expressing confidence in his leadership as the continent builds towards one of its most ambitious AFCON editions.

The Nairobi meeting also signaled a transition in local organizing structures with the CS presided over the official handover ceremony welcoming Nicholas Musonye as Chair of the 2027 AFCON Local Organizing Committee, alongside incoming CEO Antony Lungaho.

The changes come at a time when Kenya is keen to build on recent successes in hosting continental events. Mvurya singled out the team behind the upcoming 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

He commended the CHAN 2025 team for delivering an outstanding tournament and for firmly positioning Kenya on the continental and global stage through world-class delivery and professionalism.