Why Eldoret City Marathon fun run will be special

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Participants of the 2025 Eldoret City Marathon 10km fun run. Thousands of fun runners are expected in the 2026 edition on April 26. [Courtesy]

Fun runners are getting set for what has been touted as an exhilarating event at the City of Champions, 11 days from today.

In this year’s edition of Eldoret City Marathon, a massive family and corporate 10km fun run is expected to pull the largest crowds ever.

Fun run lovers will have the opportunity of jogging with champions in a city that has earned the reputation of producing and hosting the world’s most decorated distance runners in the history of global athletics.

A growing list of running groups will be among a projected 15,000 family and corporate runners looking to complete the 10km course designed to give participants an experience of the City of Champions as they write their own histories.

Aside from top corporate entities and families from the North Rift, fun running groups from major cities including Nairobi, Nakuru and Kisumu as well as Kitale and Kapsabet, among other towns.

According to organisers, fun runners start their experience of Eldoret City outside the Highlands Inn towards the legendary Moi Girls before turning left towards Eldowas, Coca Cola and CBK, and then to the finishing zone near Zion Mall – where they will watch elite participants in the 42km and One Mile coming home.

By Tuesday, organisers were getting ready to host the biggest number of fun runners this year, with projected numbers set to be adjusted upwards to about 20,000.

“The 10km fun race is for everyone, from families to corporate and beginners to friends. There is no pressure at the City of Champions. It is a matter of finishing and having fun at the finish line and experiencing top-class entertainment in Eldoret,” organisers said.

Uasin Gishu County government, which is a title sponsor of Africa’s premier race, is ready to lead a number of corporate bodies and staffers from Eldoret neighboring counties including Nandi (the Source of Champions) and Elgeyo Marakwet (the Home of Champions).

Teams organising the race also continue with the race to attain a World Athletics label as it upholds the highest standards.

It remains the highest-paying marathon in Africa and its unique course, which takes athletes through the nearly all the suburbs of the City Champions, has not just attracted elite athletes and fun runners but invited tourists to a commercial hub that hosts the biggest number of Olympic and world medallists as well as world and course record setters.

Race organisers are pulling all stops in readiness for an assessment by the global governing body during this year’s edition.

By Tueday, big numbers of elite athletes had confirmed their participation in the marathon and One Mile ahead of the April 23 registration deadline.